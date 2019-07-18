Monster Ashes audition looms as Poms thwarts Aussie bowlers

Australia A have idled to a draw with the England Lions, who put up a stubborn resistance in their four-day match in Canterbury.

Captain Tim Paine declared after Australia added 29 to their overnight score to set a target of 383 for the hosts with 85 overs remaining at the Spitfire Ground on Wednesday.

The first five wickets fell quickly but Sam Hain (53 not out) and Sam Curran (56 not out) refused to budge for the final four hours to leave England on 5-267 at stumps.

Australia A play a final match against Australia in Southampton next Tuesday before the Ashes starts at Edgbaston on August 1.

"We would have liked to have got the victory today but full credit to them, I though they stuck in really well," Paine said after the match.

"Yeah, we didn't look like getting a wicket there for the last hour or so.

"Look it was a good game of cricket, I think they got what they wanted and ... they've got some guys in the Test squad, and I'd imagine so have we, so it was good for both parties to get a good game of cricket in."

Earlier, Zak Crawley (43) and Dom Sibley (30) put on 81 for the first wicket but the pair, along with Ben Foakes (7) were all caught by Paine off Michael Neser (3-38) within two overs to leave England struggling.

Sam Northeast and James Bracey combined for a stand of 45 before the former was bowled by Mitchell Marsh (1-15) and Bracey was caught by Paine off Jackson Bird's (1-65) delivery.

Hain and Curran stepped in and stood their ground against Australia's bowlers, with the Lions holding on for the draw.

Paine admitted the Southampton match would be intense, with players competing for Ashes spots.

But he said it would not be an out-and-out trial match with the potential makeup of Australia's squad already firming.

"We want to make sure we've got all bases covered and next week's just another opportunity just to make sure we've got a squad that ticks all boxes for all conditions," Paine said.