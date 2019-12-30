Menu
Jesse Bradford next to the enormous fish.
Offbeat

Monster 60kg barra lassoed at Kinchant Dam

Caitlan Charles
30th Dec 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
IT WAS a fish so big, it was pulling the jetski sideways as a pair of Mackay men towed the dead beast to shore.

About 1.4m and a sworn 55-60kg, the enormous barramundi is hard to picture.

But thanks to 19-year-old Jesse Bradford and his mate Dylan Cosgrove, it isn't anymore.

Jesse Bradford with the enormous barramundi he and his friend Dylan Cosgrove found at Kinchant Dam.
The two men pulled the fish from Kinchant Dam while out for a day of tubing.

"I'm 110kg and I couldn't even lift it," Mr Bradford said.

"We had to lasso it like an animal."

Mr Bradford, who is about 183cm, said the fish was as long as five of his feet - which were 28cm long - and when he lay beside it, it came to his knees.

Jesse Bradford's foot with the enormous barramundi for comparison.
Tagged with an ID, Mr Bradford said he called in the dead fish to the 1800 number and found out it was 116cm in 2014 when it was identified.

Mr Bradford and Mr Cosgrove were not the only ones impressed by the fish.

"Other people were talking about it at the boat ramp," he said.

"You could see it from about 100m away, it was a big white thing in the water."

Mr Bradford said he believed the recent heat could have had something to do with its death.

Jesse Bradford with the enormous barramundi. Many people at the popular spot were talking about the fish.
