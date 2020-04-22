Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

‘Monster’ 4m croc stalks popular Darwin beach

by NATASHA EMECK
22nd Apr 2020 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN 'AGGRESSIVE four-metre croc' has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach.

Rapid Creek resident Gabe Chipkin said he spotted a "monstrous" 4m crocodile while he was walking his dog on the beach near the Dripstone Cliffs off Rapid Creek at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

 

 

An ‘aggressive four-metre croc’ has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach. Video: Gabe Chipkin
An ‘aggressive four-metre croc’ has been spotted stalking dogs as their owners walked them along a popular Darwin beach. Video: Gabe Chipkin

 

 

‘She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive. You could tell she was hungry for a feed’. Video: Gabe Chipkin
‘She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive. You could tell she was hungry for a feed’. Video: Gabe Chipkin

 

 

 

"The sun was setting and I saw this silhouette just bobbing on the waves a few metres off shore," he said.

"It was just bloody wild, I've seen crocs down there but never this big.

"I've never seen such an aggro croc either.

"She was coming in head on for the dogs on the shore, extremely aggressive.

"She would come in close and then back away again.

"You could tell she was hungry for a feed.

"There were a few dogs in the water at one stage and we had to yell at them to get out because we were worried she'd get them."

MORE TO COME

Originally published as 'Monster' 4m croc stalks popular Darwin beach

More Stories

crocodile darwin dogs editors picks nt offbeat pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Watch free cabaret show tonight

        premium_icon Watch free cabaret show tonight

        News Ipswich performer to present The Glass Half Full Show, an uplifting hour-long cabaret show that focuses on the positives during a pandemic.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        QT’s name and shame: 22 drink drivers in Ipswich court

        premium_icon QT’s name and shame: 22 drink drivers in Ipswich court

        News The names of people who have been caught for drink or drug driving

        Returning councillor appointed as new Somerset deputy mayor

        premium_icon Returning councillor appointed as new Somerset deputy mayor

        Council News A third-term councillor has been appointed to serve as the Somerset Region’s new...