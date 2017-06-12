25°
'Mongrel act' plummets sacked CQ workers to rock bottom

Amber Hooker
| 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
AMWU Regional Organiser Peter Lyon is outraged over Aurizon's treatment of its redundant Rockhampton workers, who were this week forced to train their replacements.
AMWU Regional Organiser Peter Lyon is outraged over Aurizon's treatment of its redundant Rockhampton workers, who were this week forced to train their replacements. Chris Ison ROK220814cunion1

A "MONGREL act" has plummeted victims of Aurizon's mass sacking to "rock bottom".

Australian Manufacturers Workers Union organiser Peter Lyon yesterday confirmed Rockhampton workers were yesterday forced to train visiting Progress Rail contractors, destined to fill their jobs after Aurizon announced the impending closure of its CQ operations.

Mr Lyon said the Redbank contractors watched on with the intention of training their Brisbane colleagues, adding insult to injury for the 181 Rockhampton workers informed their role was redundant on June 1.

 

"Its a mongrel act, a total mongrel act," Mr Lyon said.

"I have had quite a bit of feedback from them (workers) to be honest, they were very upset about having to do it," Mr Lyon said.

"They questioned if they had to do it, and they were very filthy that the company would even put them through a process like that.

"It (morale) was pretty low earlier in the week but since this has happened, it will be rock bottom now.

"It's not a good feeling when you have to come in and train the person that's going to do the job you are doing, I just can't see the sense in it it's just not morally or ethically correct.

"But it just shows you where Aurizon are at, they don't give a damn about their workers, you're just a number of the worksheet."

 

Aurizon workers protest news of a mass sacking, which will leave hundreds of Central Queensland employees out of a job.
Aurizon workers protest news of a mass sacking, which will leave hundreds of Central Queensland employees out of a job. Matty Holdsworth

On June 1, Aurizon announced its future components supply and non-core maintenance would be sourced from third parties, with another 126 employees working at the Bluff, Gladstone and Stanwell depots to be made redundant during the staged closure to late 2018.

An Aurizon spokesperson confirmed the contractors visited the workshops this week, and will continue to do so as the rail company transitions part of its non-core maintenance activities to them.

"Following confirmation of the visits earlier this week, Aurizon employees were informed by their leaders," the spokesperson said. "We appreciate these visits are difficult for employees who are affected by the proposed changes."

