Money stolen from charity tins during crime wave

Photo with Kylie Johnson, red rooster franchisee who had charity tin stolen from Kirwan store

TWO Townsville restaurant bosses are up in arms about a spate of recent robberies, with thieves brazenly stealing money meant for those less fortunate.

Red Rooster franchisee Kylie Johnson, 47, said her Kirwan store was robbed about 5.20pm on June 22.

She said three young men stole a charity tin that was chained to the cash register.

"I got a message from one of the managers saying our donations tin had been pinched," she said.

Ms Johnson went into work to review CCTV on Sunday and saw the incident unfold.

"The kids have come in, ordered food, sat down, eaten it; they were waiting in their chairs, keeping an eye on the front counter," she said.

Two of her young female staff members, 14 and 17, were serving customers at the time, while a manager and three staff members were out back in the kitchen.

Ms Johnson said the thieves waited for one of the girls to walk out back to get more stock.

"They walked up to the counter, one of the boys took a tool out of his pocket, clipped the chain and handed it to his mate and all three of them walked out," she said.

"We have them (charity tins) all chained down for this type of thing but they came prepared."

Ms Johnson said the roughly $60 inside the tin was going towards the "Buy a Bale" campaign, supporting drought-stricken farmers.

"It's different if they steal from me but this is for ­charity," she said.

"We've been supporting Buy a Bale for almost four years … people are ridiculously generous, it's such a good cause.

"I don't know, should we get a perspex box glued to the counter so they can't access it? It's just ridiculous; it's ­becoming ridiculous."

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with stealing in relation to this incident.

Condon Fasta Pasta assistant manager John Ly, 33, said the same thing happened to him on June 24 about 1.30pm, with two young boys and a girl making off with his charity tin.

"They came in, sussed the place out for a little bit, one bought a drink, had a look around then went back outside; his other mate snatched it and ran out," he said.

Mr Ly said a staff member saw it happen and alerted him. He said he saw two of the thieves loitering outside the restaurant so he chased them.

No one has been charged in relation to this incident and investigations are ­continuing. It follows reports a charity tin was stolen from Kalidad Kebabs in Currajong on June 26.