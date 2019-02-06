Menu
Coins were sent flying after a security truck lost its load. Picture: Nine News Queensland
News

Money sent flying after truck loses load

by Antonia O’Flaherty
6th Feb 2019 1:32 PM

IT COULD have been like winning the lottery for motorists yesterday when about $10,000 worth of coins fell off the back of a truck and were strewn across the road in Brisbane.

Police were called to Stanley Street East and Cavendish Road in Coorparoo after reports boxes of coins fell out of the back of a truck.

 

Passers-by helped retrieve the coins. Picture: Nine News Queensland
A Queensland Police spokesperson said the driver reported the incident to police and assisted in collecting the coins, which had an estimated value of $10,000.

The spokesperson said the caller was concerned by the hazard, which occurred near a school, in case children would stop to try and pick up coins, however QPS said this was not an issue.

Police and the Department of Main Roads and members of the public helped in the clean-up and police managed the traffic delays caused as a result.

