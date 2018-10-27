Money pain as Ipswich kids miss out on life-saving jabs



ABOUT 6 per cent of our children are missing out on life-saving immunisations, meaning a significant number of local families are facing reduced financial support from the government.



National health data for 2012-14 reveals 94.9 per cent of local one-year-olds, 93.2 per cent of two-year-olds and 94.1 per cent of five-year-olds are fully immunised.



The families choosing not to get their kids the jab will have their Family Tax Benefit Part A payments reduced by $28 a fortnight.



Experts expect this financial impost to improve immunisation rates but there are also local education programs aimed at informing parents about the benefits of protecting their children from diseases.



"We take a personal approach to promoting immunisation uptake and protecting people against vaccine-preventable diseases, working closely with expecting and new mothers," West Moreton Health Woman, Child and Family Nursing director Lyn Barrett said.



"Prior to birth, midwives discuss the importance of immunisation with expecting mothers and partners.



"After birth, every baby receives a personal health record booklet which contains information about immunisations and lists the recommended times at which children should be immunised." - NewsRegional

