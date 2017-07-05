Money can't buy this experience in defence

RARE CHANCE: Ipswich residents interested in a defence career should enter this national competition to spend time with military dogs, fly in a defence helicopter and more. Pictured: Military working dog Yuki at RAAF Base Townsville.

WHAT does leadership mean to you and why does it matter?

It's a question the Australian Defence Force is asking as it prepares to give three lucky people the experience of a lifetime with the Australia Defence Force.

The Ultimate ADFA Open Day Experience competition is back and more action-packed for its third year.

The competition gives people interested in defence the chance to win an experience unlike any other at the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) on Friday 25 and Saturday 26, August 2017.

The winners will be given return flights to Canberra, two nights' accommodation, a merchandise pack and the chance to take part in a range of exclusive activities not on offer to the general public at the ADFA Open Day.

Eight runners up will also receive an ADFA merchandise pack.

The only restrictions are on age.

The Ultimate ADFA Open Day Experience competition targets young Australians interested in gaining military and leadership training alongside academic study.

The competition is open to people between 16 and 22 and money-can't-buy this experience.

Winners will get up-close and personal with Australian Defence Force experiences, equipment and personnel.

They will also be given the chance to experience a range of unique defence day-to-day activities including a helicopter simulator, helicopter flight, watching an infantry attack, riding in an armoured vehicle and spending time with military dogs.

ADFA Commandant Cheryl Pearce said the Open Day shows young people where their education can take them.

"ADFA prides itself on showcasing military careers and allowing all prospective students the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Australian Defence Force for the day”, says BRIG Cheryl Pearce, Commandant of ADFA.

One of the winners from the 2015 competition, Darcie Andrea, has since joined the Australian Defence Force and is currently studying at ADFA.

She attributes her life-changing decision to her experience as an Ultimate ADFA Open Day Experience winner.

"I've always dreamt of attending ADFA and pursuing a career in the Defence Force, so for me this experience confirmed that ADFA is exactly where I want to be. Every minute of the two-day experience was jam-packed,” Darcie said.

To enter the competition choose one of six quotes about leadership, and explain, via an online form, why that quote resonates with them the most.

The three most creative entries will win the full experience.

The 2017 ADFA Open Day will be held on Saturday 26 August.

Entries for the Ultimate ADFA Open Day Experience competition close on Friday, July 14.

For more information on entering visit www.defencejobs.gov.au/

ADFAOpenDay.

Did you know?

About 800 Navy Midshipmen and Army and Air Force Officer Cadets are currently enrolled in the three year training program at ADFA. Another 300 are currently completing a fourth year of academic studies through UNSW. These cadets come from around Australia and, through military exchange programs, from 16 other Defence Forces around the world.