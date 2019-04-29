Monday Buzz: Jet’s last game for Broncos

James Roberts could be on his way out of the Broncos soon. Picture: AAP

Check out the highlights, lowlights and talking points from another big weekend in sport.

JETTING SOUTH

There is very strong mail that James Roberts' appearance for the Broncos against the Rabbitohs on Thursday night at ANZ Stadium will be his last in a Brisbane jersey. And that he will be at Souths the week after.

HIGHLIGHT

Three sleeps until Wayne Bennett v Anthony Seibold.

HIGHLIGHT II

That a depleted Cronulla Sharks, without Matt Moylan, Shaun Johnson, Aaron Woods, Wade Graham and Josh Dugan, bravely held Brisbane to 8-6 in the second half at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

LOWLIGHT

The Sydney Swans. Another dismal performance against GWS, who are clearly now the Harbour City's No.1 AFL franchise. The Swans are equal last, GWS sit second.

WALKER'S ON … FIRE

South Sydney's Cody Walker was man of the match for his slashing performance against James Maloney and Nathan Cleary on Friday night in Penrith. If the Blues side was picked this week on form, Luke Keary would be the halfback and Walker the five-eighth. It's hard to imagine after their sledging war in round one.

FACE THE TRUTH

On his day, there are few better wingers in the NRL than the Panthers' Josh Mansour. Sadly, he hasn't recaptured his form since suffering shocking facial injuries last year.

METRE-EATERS

When was the last time three forwards in one team made more than 150m? Payne Haas (151), Matt Lodge (168) and Tevita Pangai Jr (156) were the reason why Anthony Milford was man of the match.

Tevita Pangai Jr and his fellow forwards powered the Broncos to victory. Picture: AAP

SPOTTED

■ Manly's godfather Ken Arthurson having breakfast with his great mate of 50 years, Peter 'Zorba' Peters, at Crema cafe in Broadbeach on Wednesday morning.

■ Horse trainer Kris Lees in a deep conversation with Ray 'Rabs' Warren at the Sydney Cricket Ground before kick-off on Anzac Day.

360 VIEW

FANS WIN WITH BEST-VALUE DEAL IN RUGBY LEAGUE

For many years I've regarded the administration of the Sydney Roosters as the best in the game.

Here is another reason why. Two weeks ago we published a story about the exorbitant costs of attending their Thursday night game against the Broncos.

It was more than $200 for a family of four for tickets, parking, the cheapest meal and a drink.

That week chief executive Joe Kelly met with the senior management of the SCG to do something about making the footy experience more affordable.

They have now come up with the best-value deal in rugby league for the match against the Wests Tigers on Saturday night.

For only $80, a family of four gets tickets into the venue, a hot dog each, hot chips and a bottle of water. This is a fantastic incentive to get fans off their couches and through the turnstiles.

The Roosters and SCG administrators looked at other entertainment options and costs before finalising their pricing for this game.

It is half the price of going tenpin bowling or playing Laser Tag and it's far cheaper than going to the movies.

The SCG is a tough sell for rugby league these days with fans now accustomed to being closer to the action at rectangular stadiums. The Roosters have three years before the magnificent new Allianz Stadium opens.

"We are conscious of the cost pressures on family entertainment and we want to find every possible way to make it affordable for families," Kelly said.

"And we should acknowledge the deal wouldn't be possible without the SCG Trust supporting the initiative."

This great offer is available at www.ticketek.com.au