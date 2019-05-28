Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Barba has appeared at Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.
Ben Barba has appeared at Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.
Crime

Moments to spare: Barba makes dramatic entrance at court

Janessa Ekert
by
28th May 2019 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST as a magistrate was preparing to release a warrant for his arrest, Ben Barba walked into Mackay Courthouse.

The disgraced NRL star arrived at 11.02am - two minutes after he was ordered to appear by Mackay Magistrate Court.

A warrant was issued to lie on file until 11am today to be released if he failed to appear for the case.

He is facing two counts of being a public nuisance in or near the vicinity of a licensed premises over an incident at the Townsville Casino involving his partner on the Australia Day long weekend.

He is also charged with obstructing police on May 6 in Mackay.

Walking into court, Mr Barba said he was "absolutely" looking forward to getting the case dealt with. 

"It's a big mistake that I've made on my behalf, and it's cost me a fair bit," he said. 

It is expected the case will be finalised today.

More Stories

ben barba mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Good Samaritan battles to keep legs after roadside collision

    premium_icon Good Samaritan battles to keep legs after roadside collision

    News WHEN couple Jake Holzheimer and Mikaela Polzin witnessed a car crash, their first instinct was to pull over and help. However, 'in seconds it all went wrong'.

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    News The Jabra Active Elite 65t feature excellent sound, connectivity

    Morning tea queen saves thousands of lives

    Morning tea queen saves thousands of lives

    News Ipswich resident raises close to $70,000 for cancer research

    • 28th May 2019 4:00 PM
    Stranded hiker winched to safety from mountain ledge

    premium_icon Stranded hiker winched to safety from mountain ledge

    News "She was obviously scared and hanging on for dear life"

    • 28th May 2019 3:09 PM