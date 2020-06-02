Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have released CCTV images of four female teenagers who allegedly bashed a 23-year-old commuter at Runcorn Railway Station last Thursday at about 4.30pm. Picture: Supplied
Police have released CCTV images of four female teenagers who allegedly bashed a 23-year-old commuter at Runcorn Railway Station last Thursday at about 4.30pm. Picture: Supplied
News

Moment teen girls went wild at city train station

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
2nd Jun 2020 9:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 14-YEAR-OLD teenager from Eight Mile Plains has been charged with robbery in company after a group of three or four young girls allegedly bashed a 23-year-old female from Fortitude Valley at Runcorn Railway Station last week.

Upper Mount Gravatt Police Station OIC Snr Sgt Murray Crone said it was a "cowardly and vicious attack".

The victim was on her way home from work at about 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon when the assault occurred.

 

Police have released CCTV images of four female teenagers who allegedly bashed a 23-year-old commuter at Runcorn Railway Station last Thursday at about 4.30pm. Picture: Supplied
Police have released CCTV images of four female teenagers who allegedly bashed a 23-year-old commuter at Runcorn Railway Station last Thursday at about 4.30pm. Picture: Supplied

 

Snr Sgt Crone said the woman was set upon when she allegedly tried to take a photograph of the teens.

The victim was punched several times in the face and knocked to the ground, where she was kicked and dragged by the hair. She sustained a cut lip and facial bruising.

Police have since identified the other alleged assailants but are yet to formally lay charges.

They have released CCTV images of the teen gang in the hopes of speaking with any eyewitnesses or commuters who were approached by the same group.

Investigations are now being conducted by officers from the Morningside child protection unit.

 

Police have released CCTV images of four female teenagers who allegedly bashed a 23-year-old commuter at Runcorn Railway Station last Thursday at about 4.30pm. Picture: Supplied
Police have released CCTV images of four female teenagers who allegedly bashed a 23-year-old commuter at Runcorn Railway Station last Thursday at about 4.30pm. Picture: Supplied

 

Quest Community News has blurred their faces due to strict restrictions around publishing the identities of juvenile offenders.

Contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers Queensland on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Moment teen girls went wild at Brisbane train station

assault train station

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Generous to a fault’: Steve McMeniman remembered

        premium_icon ‘Generous to a fault’: Steve McMeniman remembered

        News It wasn’t easy for Two Butchers staff to return to work on Sunday but it’s something Steve would have wanted.

        HEARTBREAKING: Dumped kittens left to fend for themselves

        premium_icon HEARTBREAKING: Dumped kittens left to fend for themselves

        Pets & Animals Kittens too young to walk have been found dumped in Lockyer towns

        IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        Child steal accused refused bail

        premium_icon Child steal accused refused bail

        News The man is alleged to have taken the children from a suburban park.