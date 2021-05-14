Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Watch the moment a shirtless man steals a mower

by James Hall
14th May 2021 9:04 AM

The hunt is on for a shirtless man who allegedly took a ride-on lawn lawnmower for a joy ride in Far North Queensland and failed to return it.

The 63-year-old owner of the John Deere mower said a man approached him on May 3 and asked if he could take the machine for a test drive.

Police are investigating the theft of a John Deere ride-on lawnmower.
Police are investigating the theft of a John Deere ride-on lawnmower.

But once the shirtless man, who was also wearing a red hat, jumped on board in Edmonton, near Cairns, he allegedly took off and never came back.

The mower, which can retail for as much as $5000, was later located but police have pleaded for help in finding the man believed to be responsible for the alleged theft.

Originally published as Moment shirtless man steals mower: cops

crime editors picks mower police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Footbridge improves access at popular train station

        Premium Content Footbridge improves access at popular train station

        News Ipswich commuters will have an easier journey following a major upgrade

        Man hurt after motorbike, car collide on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Man hurt after motorbike, car collide on Warrego Hwy

        News A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital after peak hour crash

        Exposed: Actual reason for Qld’s slow vaccine rollout

        Premium Content Exposed: Actual reason for Qld’s slow vaccine rollout

        Health Queensland government is ordering thousands fewer COVID-19 vaccine

        IOC: Brisbane 2032 bid has ‘strong momentum’

        Premium Content IOC: Brisbane 2032 bid has ‘strong momentum’

        News Sunshine Coast mayor among those pitching Queensland bid