The rising flood waters of the Mary River at the Kenilworth Camping on the River.
Moment 'raging' floodwaters forced campsite evacuation

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Apr 2019 9:33 AM
DRAMATIC video footage of rapidly rising Mary River flood waters that threatened to inundate a Kenilworth Campgrounds has emerged on social media.

It led to the evacuation of 46 campers at the popular spot Kenilworth Camping on the River, who were unknowingly in a no-camping zone.

Sunshine Coast Council officers and police evacuated the campers away from the flood prone areas through a neighbouring paddock.

The owners of the campsite, Shane and Sharyn Paulger, were hit with a $5000 fine for allowing the visitors to camp illegally.

Chris Birch watched the campers settle in despite the river rising quickly.

"The fools went and camped across the river after they were told there was a chance of flooding," Mr Birch said on social media.

"The next morning we woke up after rain all night and the river was high and raging."

Gail Lockyer also experienced something similar at the same campgrounds six months ago.

"We thought we might have got flooded in. But we laughed it off. We went back the next day to collect our tent and everything. Just makes for good memories."

