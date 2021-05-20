Moment NRL hitman melted fans’ hearts

Jason Taumalolo recorded his 201st NRL appearance on Thursday night and the barnstorming forward brought a special someone along to celebrate — his dog.

A smiling Taumalolo ran out to an adoring crowd at Queensland Country Bank Stadium ahead of his side’s clash with the Knights.

Friends and family stood near the sideline, cheering JT on as he ran, but one guest proved most magnetic for the representative star.

Taumalolo B-lined for his dog, giving the puppy an enthusiastic pat before kissing his partner and charging onto the field.

“It’s a family get-together that includes the trusty pooch as well,” said Fox League commentator Andrew Voss in his call of the game.

Taumalolo’s love for his four-legged buddy warmed the hearts of social media users ahead of the round 11 opener.

Taumalolo running out in his milestone game and going straight to his dog....my new favourite player now haha 😍😄 #NRLCowboysKnights — Mathew (@Brooma_23) May 20, 2021

I’d like to request an isolated camera on Jason Taumalolo’s dog for the game please #NRLCowboysKnights — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) May 20, 2021

More dogs for celebrations please 🥰 #NRLCowboysKnights — Hayley (@Hayleyyemma) May 20, 2021

JT’s dog gets a start on the field tonight! How nice is that?! #NRLCowboysKnights — ⚡️💜 Sami; 💜💪🏻 (@StormFanSami) May 20, 2021

Taumalolo's pooch has stolen the show.

The Cowboys charged to a 16-0 lead early in the first half of Thursday’s game off the back of some wafer-thin edge defence from the visitors.

Murray Talaugi had a double inside 20 minutes, before the Knights clawed one back through interchange forward Sauaso Sue.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Taumalolo, who was sin-binned in the 25th minute for a high shot on Knights big man Tyson Frizell. It was the first sin bin of Taumalolo’s 12-year career.

Newcastle took full advantage of the captain’s absence, running in a second try through Enari Tuala to put the margin to within six.

When Lachlan Burr followed Taumalolo into the sin bin minutes after the try, Cowboys fans began to sweat.

The floodgates opened once more for the Knights as Lachlan Fitzgibbon evened the ledger with a try in the 30th minute.

The score was locked up at the break, setting the stage for a tense second stanza.

Originally published as Moment NRL hitman melted fans’ hearts