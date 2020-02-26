Menu
Crime

Moment man was viciously slashed in face

by Elise Williams
26th Feb 2020 3:44 PM
A VICIOUS assault in a bar north of Brisbane has left police searching for answers, as the man at the centre of the attack remains unidentified.

Police are investigating the violent attack, after a man used a piece of glass to strike a 23-year-old man in the face at a Gympie hotel on Sunday.

The terrifying strike to the face, which occurred in the venue's smoking area just after midnight on February 23, left the young victim unconscious. 

The unknown man has then punched the unconscious victim several times in the head, fracturing his cheekbone.

The moment a man used a piece of broken glass to slash his victim's face. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Police have described the violent offender, who has been captured on the venue's CCTV cameras, as caucasian in appearance, with short cropped brown hair and a solid build.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt, mustard coloured long pants and grey sneakers at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man depicted in the footage is urged to contact Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QP2000381234

