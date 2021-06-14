Menu
A firetruck has become stuck in a sinkhole caused by a burst water main in Brisbane‘s southside on Monday morning.
News

Moment giant sinkhole traps fire truck

Ellen Ransley
14th Jun 2021 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:44 AM

There were warnings of peak hour chaos in Brisbane on Monday morning, after a fire truck became stuck in a sinkhole on a major thoroughfare.

Fire crews were responding to a burst water main at the intersection of Juliette and Beatrice streets in Greenslopes at 3.30am on Monday.

A crane had to be brought in to remove the truck from the sinkhole.
Water had been gushing down the street and into homes when the road caved in under the vehicle.

The truck’s front wheel became stuck in the 3x3m sinkhole.

It’s believed the burst water main had softened the road, causing the collapse.

Utilities crews were expected to spend most of Monday cleaning up after the incident.
An Urban Utilities spokeswoman told ABC Radio a crane had to be brought in to lift the truck out of the hole.

“Crews will be working throughout the day (on this) … It’s a complex job,” she said.

Some lanes on Juliette Street will remain closed, and Beatrice Street will be completely closed during the morning, with motorists urged to take care when in the area.

It’s believed at least four homes had been damaged in the incident, but the firefighters escaped uninjured.

