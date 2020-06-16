Moment decapitated teen’s killer booted out

ONE of Queensland's worst murderers has been deported to the UK, 15 years after killing a homeless teenager who was decapitated and his head used as a bowling ball and a puppet.

Christopher Clark Jones, 36, was released on parole this month after serving 15 years of a life sentence for the gruesome murder of 17-year-old Morgan Jay Shepherd in 2005.

It's understood Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton cancelled Jones' visa on character grounds before he became eligible for parole, leading to the UK citizen being punted from the country.

Christopher Clark Jones, 36, being deported back to the UK on Monday. Picture: Supplied/Boarder Force

The Australian Border Force bundled a shackled Jones onto a private jet on Monday with security contractors escorting him to London.

ABF acting Commander for Enforcement Command Dean Church said Jones' crime had been "particularly abhorrent" and "shocked the Queensland community when it occurred".

"Non-citizens who commit crimes have no right to remain in Australia and will be removed from the country as soon as possible," he said.

Morgan Jay Shepherd's decapitated body was found in a shallow grave at Dayboro days after he was killed.

The judge presiding over Jones' trial called it the worst case she had ever heard, with the victim stabbed 133 times before his head was cut off by either an axe, saw or knife.

Police found a carving knife and tomahawk in the Sandgate house where Morgan Jay Shepherd was killed and decapitated in 2005.

Witnesses testified Jones told friends that James Patrick Roughan, who was also convicted of the murder, had used Shepherd's head as a bowling ball and a puppet.

The head was also stuck on a pawpaw tree stump.

Jones, who arrived in Australia as a child, had been drinking with Shepherd at Roughan's Sandgate home before a drunken argument.

At trial, neither man admitted to striking the fatal blow but a friend testified that Jones had bragged of wrestling with the victim.

"Chris said he stomped on him a bit and then grabbed a knife from the kitchen, stabbed him in the back, stabbed him a few times and then gave the knife to James and James stabbed him a few times," Kristopher Adam O'Brien told the Supreme Court in 2007.

Police at the Sandgate home after the 2005 murder.

"Then James cut the head and Chris pulled it off. James was nodding … (he) had a little smirk on his face. Chris was making a joke of the situation."

Shepherd's headless body was found buried in a shallow grave in Dayboro, north of Brisbane, following an anonymous tip-off only days after he died.

The head was some distance away, along with a woodsaw, carpet and bloodstained clothing.

Jones and Roughan were jailed for life. The pair had earlier pleaded guilty to interfering with a corpse.

Jones tried to clear his name in the High Court but his appeal was unanimously dismissed.

A police barricade at Dayboro after the teen’s body was found.

Originally published as Moment decapitated teen's killer booted out