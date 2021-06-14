Moment car ploughs into family home

An out-of-control car ploughed into a home in Sydney's southwest on Monday morning. Picture: Channel 9

A young family have had a lucky escape after an out-of-control car ploughed into their Sydney home in the middle of the night.

TV footage shows the front fence pushed up against the brick house, while CCTV captured the vehicle spinning out of control.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Raby Rd and Stranraer Drive at St Andrews, in the city’s southwest, about 1.30am on Monday.

It’s understood the 24-year-old driver was pulled from the car by his passenger, who wasn’t injured in the crash.

Paul Inwood said the man, who had suffered a head wound, lay on the ground until paramedics arrived.

“He was just coming in and out of consciousness only for a fraction of a second at a time,” he told Nine News.

Alan Turney said he saw him “on the ground not moving much” but still alive.

It’s understood the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to navigate a bend.

He was taken to Liverpool Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

