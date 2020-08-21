Menu
Crime

Moment Border Force takes child exploit-accused away

by Elise Williams
21st Aug 2020 4:02 PM
This is the moment the man accused of allegedly possessing and distributing child exploitation material was transported to a high security facility by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

The man, who is a refugee detained in the controversial Kangaroo Point Alternate Place of Detention facility along with more than 120 other asylum seekers, was yesterday raided and searched by the Queensland Police Service on suspicions he was possessing and distributing the graphic material, police confirmed in a statement.

He was on Thursday night transported by ABF officers to the highly secure Brisbane Immigration Transit Accommodation near the Brisbane Airport while he awaits his day in court on September 18.

The Kangaroo Point detainee allegedly distributing child exploitation material. Picture: Australian Border Force
Detectives seized the detainee's electronic devices which will undergo further analysis.

The Kangaroo Point facility has been the point of heated discussion in recent weeks, as the detention of asylum seekers has sparked mass protests across Brisbane's CBD, while many have criticised the government's handling of refugees throughout the COVID crisis.

Some of the asylum seekers in the Kangaroo Point facility have been detained for the past eight years, with limited access to the outside world.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

Originally published as Moment Border Force take child porn-accused refugee away

