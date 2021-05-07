Molly locks in important first Ipswich win

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

JAMIE Hosking is always searching for more talent to add to the kennel.

He looks to have found one with Winlock Molly.

The former Dubbo and Bathurst regular has been in her new kennel for seven starts now and broke her Ipswich duck in fine fashion in Tuesday’s fifth grade.

It was the daughter of Fernando Bale’s fourth attempt over the 431 metres after contesting far tougher races in third and fourth grade company before finding her right grade.

The bitch found most of her success over the short trips - the 340 metres at Bathurst and 400 at Dubbo - and did well to stretch out and last by two lengths over the 431 in a more than respectable 25.3 gallop.

Winlock Molly’s only previous win for Hosking came over the 331 metres in good company at Albion Park. The bitch clearly knows how to ping to lids and Hosking is looking to make the most of her calling card over the 431 trip.

Neal nails race-to-race double

REGIONAL trainer Tarquin Neal produced a thrilling race-to-race double on Tuesday.

Mali’s Missile clung on in a four-way finish in race seven over the 431 metres, before Running Numbers rattled home to score in race eight over the 520 metres in another nailbiting go.

Mali’s Missile has only had half a dozen starts under Neal.

A former Best 8 dog over the short course and traditional sprint trip in Townsville, she has adapted nicely to southeast Queensland racing after returning from a three-month spell recently.

She had three runs since her return missing by a length over the 288 metres before a ripping win over the same distance where she pulled three wide in the straight to get the bob and now her latest triumph over the 431.

It was a brave performance jumping up to the distance for the first time since early January.

She was able to drive through and hold the rail early but Jason Aylward’s race favourite Atomic Wave loomed up quickly on her outside down the back.

Despite the pressure, Mali’s Missile wouldn’t relent, rounding the last turn with a one length lead over a trio of runners who had every chance to run her down. However, she wasn’t going to be beaten scoring by a nose.

The bitch is a winner knocking over nine races in her time in Townsville before adding the recent two at Ipswich. If she continues to jump, she’s only going to get stronger and should improve sharply time wise over the 431.

Running Numbers is an even more intriguing prospect than his kennel mate.

The well-bred son of Fernando Bale also started his racing life in NSW and knocked over his maiden at Wentworth Park at just his second race start.

He had a couple more runs down south before coming to Neal in September last year.

He had an immediate impact running down the strong Viva Belle for a winning debut over the Ipswich 500 metres.

At 26 months, the dog looked to have the world at his feet but was cruelly struck down with repeated injuries.

Neal never gave up on him and 207 days after that initial Ipswich win, he returned with an innocuous fifth late last month.

A little ring rust could be expected given his time off and lack of racing. However, he looked in all sorts of trouble again a week later when he was stone cold last at the post from box eight only to weave a path to midfield and rail his way home to a remarkable quarter of a length win over Luminosity.

The time was nothing flash 31.1 but the way in which the dog continued to chase and refused to give up was there for all to see.

You could have forgiven him for being a little flat after he effort. However, he backed up again on Tuesday with a similar performance trapped wide again from box seven, he found himself fourth and five lengths off leader and Ipswich Auction Finalist Diamond Tina down the back.

This time he switched off heels coming to the outside to score in 30.83.

The dog now boasts a three from four record over the sprint at Ipswich and will look to bolster those statistics Saturday night as he shoots for three straight.

There will be plenty of intrigue around a possible step up to the middle distance or beyond.

The way the dog gets back and runs on should lend itself to further ground but for now well down to trainer and dog for making it back to the track.

Seventh heaven for Spring Cleo?

PAULINE Byers bitch Spring Cleo will be shooting for seven on the bounce on Saturday night.

But it’s set to be no easy task ask she takes on a class two field in the Past Members trophy Final over the 500 metres.

The bitch will have to beat the likes of Albion Park city winners Copy Workshop and Flying Yuna when she jumps from box seven, but you’d be brave to bet against her the way she’s been dominating of late, four Best 8 wins over the 431 metres and two fifth grade wins over the 520 metres.

Whether it’s the four or five hundred, she has been topping some of Ipswich’s biggest names, twice defeating John McCarthy’s Chance over the four hundred, and nosing out Darren Johnstone’s Oxley Surround over the 500.

Her most recent win came this Tuesday over the shorter trip in Best 8 company where she made light work of box seven driving to the lead around the first turn and with her 500 metre strength was off and gone winning in 25 seconds flat.

He daughter of Fernando Bale boasts an enviable record of 20 wins and 21 minors from 63 starts but is without question doing her best racing now at just over three years of age.

That is a credit to the kennel of continuing to find form.

Oxley Pleasure leads Johnstone trifecta

LEADING trainer Darren Johnstone often delivers a strong hand on Saturday night but never has he been better set for success than race four last Saturday night.

His three runners were one, two and three in the betting.

The money was right.

Favourite Oxley Pleasure landed the win over Stay Warm Bear by three quarters with Stay Warm Clyde a further quarter of a length back in third, a four-length margin to the next runner.

Oxley Pleasure, a son of Zambora Brockie, is only half a dozen starts into his career. He has shown more than enough to suggest he has a big future looking at home over the 500 metres from his last two starts.

Stay Warm Bear and Stay Warm Clyde are brothers out of Johnstone’s My Bro Fabio/Stay Warm litter.

Despite only winning one race a piece so far, they have always been around the mark and seem to take turns of beating each other with similar ability.