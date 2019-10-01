‘Disgusting’: Molan trolled over Joey feud

Reports of a rift between Channel 9 presenter Erin Molan and rugby league legend Andrew Johns have continued despite denials from the network.

The Daily Telegraph reports a "feud" between Molan and Nine colleague Johns dates back to 2017 when she replaced Paul "Fatty" Vautin as host of the Footy Show.

Johns, an NRL immortal and one of Nine's top analysts, disappeared from the network's Friday night coverage this season in what's been suggested was a direct result of not wanting to work with Molan.

Nine claims it was a selfless move by the Newcastle Knights legend to hand an opportunity to Billy Slater in his first year post-retirement.

When contacted by The Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, Johns said: "Where did you hear that from? Good old rugby league just thrives on rumours and innuendo."

Molan has also denied any issues. "Joey is an Immortal, a terrific broadcaster, and someone whom I respect greatly," she told The Telegraph.

But intense public interest in the story has seen Molan attacked on social media.

She thanked fellow sport reporter Riana Crehan - who described the trolling as "disgusting" and "inexcusable" - for her support on Monday evening.

This isn't the first time Johns has removed himself from a panel hosted by Molan, with the league superstar departing the Footy Show when was Molan was elevated as sole host.

But both stars are expected to be part of Nine's coverage of the NRL Grand Final on Sunday.