Moggill Ferry out of action

MOGGILL Ferry commuters were forced to take the long way around this morning, with the old girl out of action for routine maintenance.

Stradbroke Ferries confirmed the cable ferry linking Riverview and Moggill was having some work done today but would hopefully be back in action by later this afternoon.

The operator broadcasts updates on the ferry's status via all radio stations, while also putting roadside signage out ahead of the two pick up and drop off points.

Goodna Cr Paul Tully put a post on Facebook this morning calling for a bridge to be built across the Brisbane River at Moggill.

"It's time that this relic of a bygone era is replaced by a bridge," he said.

"The Moggill Ferry service dates back to 1878 and is an outdated form of transport in one of Australia's modern capital cities."

The idea of building a bridge is not supported by everyone - particularly some of those living in the relatively quiet riverside Brisbane suburb of Moggill.