Nissan makes new parts to keep the legendary Godzilla firing

Nissan is supporting the classic Skyline GT-R with new parts.

GODZILLA never really dies - it just seems to go quiet for a while.

Nissan's Bathurst-conquering Godzilla has legendary status among performance car enthusiasts and with the earliest examples now 30 years old, Nissan has moved to keep the original GT-R on the road.

The company is supplying new "old" parts, helping owners keep original versions of the cult car on the road - and to make it more attractive to enthusiasts.

The list of parts now includes Nissan's legendary RB26 inline six-cylinder engine.

Favoured by racers and high-performance tuners around the world, the 2.6-litre motor is famous for performance potential far exceeding the car's original 206kW claim.

Nissan's Nismo performance arm also offers new body panels such as quarter panels, the front bumper, bonnet and roof. Rubber components which perish over time are on the list, as are wiring harnesses and electronic components.

Parts include visible jewellery such as badges, or less glamorous hidden items such as breather pipes necessary to keep cars on the road.

Nissan is in special company putting important parts back into production for its most iconic model, joining the likes of Porsche and Aston Martin which are renowned for their support of classic cars.

Australia is one of the few countries where the GT-R was originally sold.

The decision to reproduce parts for the GT-R may have been triggered by US import laws which allow enthusiasts to import vehicles that are at least 25 years old. GT-R values in Japan and Australia have climbed as a result as US collectors source examples for export.

Prices for the GT-R could climb further as Nissan's parts support makes the car even more attractive for collectors.