Modern Family cast’s emotional video

The Modern Family cast has called for changes to gun laws in a brave and emotional video. Picture: Instagram

THIS TV cast has showed they are very much a tight-knit family, coming together to call for a change to US gun laws.

The entire cast of Modern Family have filmed a video slamming politicians for "putting the interests of the NRA ahead of what's best for our children."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Nolan Gould and Ty Burrell all appear in the short clip.

Hyland, who posted the video on her Instagram and who has been vocal about changing gun laws in the past, commended the students of Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 children and staff were killed on Valentine's Day.

Many of the student survivors have rallied and called for changes to gun laws, announcing a day of action on March 24 called the March for our Lives.

"You've shown young people, you've shown everyone it is not enough to just like post and retweet," she said. "We all need to get involved."

Ariel Winter, her onscreen sister, picks up the script there, saying: "And we all have to register to vote."

The Modern Family cast say they will march alongside students at the March for our Lives to protest against current gun laws.

"We will be right there by your side as Americans take to the streets on March 24," Ed O'Neill said.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson ended the video saying, "On behalf of families everywhere. Never again"

Hyland wrote a message on her Instagram along with the video.

"A message from me and my modern family to march for our lives on March 24. #neveragain #parkland."

George and Amal Clooney say they will march along with their young twins Ella and Alexander.

They donated $US500,00 to the event as has Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg.