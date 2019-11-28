Modern facilities set for caravan park as approval granted

Plans to construct modern facilities in a Camira caravan park have been approved by Ipswich City Council.

The development, which aims to refresh the 20,179 sqm site on the corner of Baker St and Old Logan Rd, has been given the tick of approval.

It will involve the construction of nine new relocatable homes and the renovation of an existing building to create three independent living units.

"The proposal seeks to utilise an existing vacant section of the caravan park site to establish more modern accommodation stock, and to renovate an under-utilised part of an existing building to also create additional new dwelling units," the application notes.

The relocatable homes will feature two bedrooms, as well as a kitchen, living area, bathroom and front veranda.

Eight of the new dwelling units will be constructed in a disused recreation area which previously contained a swimming pool that was decommissioned and filled in 2010.

The ninth dwelling unit will be located adjacent to the manager's residence.

Part of the ground floor of the original manager's residence will be converted into three additional dwelling units, with the manager's residence will still occupy the second-storey of the building.

"An existing two storey manager's residence is located at the front of the site, adjoining the site entrance," the application notes.

"The remaining ground floor section of the existing building is currently under-utilised, so it is proposed to convert this area into three additional dwelling units.

"The proposal seeks to provide new investment into the site through the introduction of additional and improved dwelling types, via the new relocatable homes and renovated manager's residence and office building.

"The caravan park on the subject site is a long-established use that has preceded much of the development in the surrounding residential area."

New landscaping will be undertaken around the new buildings to provide more open space for residents.

Previous communal areas were not "well utilised".