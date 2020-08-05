Model’s violent kidnap, torture co-accused seeks bail

ONE of three men accused of the violent kidnapping and torture of Ipswich businessman Eduardus Groenewegen and his Belgian model girlfriend Caroll Dufailly will seek bail.

It follows the successful bail application last month of one of the accused, Mark Clinton Atta-Singh, who is allegedly a member of the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang.

Atta-Singh, 41, who intends to defend the charges, was granted bail under strict conditions to live at his Helensvale home.

41year old Helensvale man, Mark Atta-Singh, leaving Southport Court on bail, charges include acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm and administering poison. Picture Glenn Hampson

A lawyer for Jordan Roman Brennan, 25, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday stating his client intended to make a bail application.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O’Neill told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella the case was quite complex and the application could take some time.

Brennan, from Robina, who did not appear in court, is charged along with two other men of doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm at Raceview on October 25, 2019; two counts of kidnapping; administering poison with intent to harm between October 24-27; two counts of torture; assaults causing bodily harm/armed/in company; two counts of deprivation of liberty; entering a dwelling with intent by break at night; use, threaten violence when armed; two counts of extortion with intent to gain benefit; disguising his face with intent to commit serious offence; impersonating public officers; and two counts of robbery when armed/in company/using personal violence.

Belgian model Caroll Dufailly in a photograph from her Instagram page. Picture: Caroll Dufailly Instagram

Sgt O’Neill sought that any bail application be heard in three weeks’ time, saying it was complicated and would take a magistrate some time to get across the details of what police were alleging against Brennan.

Mr Kinsella said Brennan was entitled to make a bail application and adjourned the matter to Monday, August 10.

The case of the third accused, Justin John Kuhner, 40, from Fairfield in Sydney, also received a brief mention in the Ipswich court.

He faces the same charges alleging his involvement in the kidnapping and torture against the Ipswich couple.

Kuhner, who has been extradited to Queensland from NSW to face his charges, did not have to appear and remains in custody.

There was no bail application and his legal representative sought an adjournment.

Lawyer for Atta-Singh, Matthew Fairclough, said this was the first mention of the matter before an Ipswich court and his matters should also be adjourned.

To keep all three files together it was adjourned to August 10. Atta-Singhs’s bail was continued.