Madeline Stuart to strut her stuff on Ekka catwalk

WALK THE WALK: Madeline Stuart returns to where she was first inspired to pursue a career in modelling.

NEXT month the world's first supermodel with Down Syndrome, Madeline Stuart, will walk the local runway which inspired her global career - the Ekka Natural Fibres Fashion Parades presented by Channel Seven.

Now a global social media superstar with over a million followers, Madeline attended her first fashion parade with her mum Rosanne at the Ekka in 2014. It was at this Ekka parade Maddy told her mother she wanted to model.

Rosanne knew it would take a lot of work and dedication, and told Madeline if she wanted to commit to the journey, she would fully support her.

In the four years since that decision Madeline has walked in more than 100 fashion shows, including New York Fashion Week for the past six seasons.

Maddy will walk the Ekka runway for the first time in her special appearance on Monday August 12 in the 11.30am Natural Fibres Fashion Parade.

"Madeline first went viral in 2015 after she became the world's first model with Down Syndrome to star in a brand campaign for sports lifestyle brand Manifesto and American handbag company, Evermyer," Rosanne said.

"Maddy was the first model with Down Syndrome to walk at New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Mercedes Fashion Week China, Caspian Fashion Week Russia and Runway Dubai to name a few.

"Her incredible story has also been featured in world leading publications, being named Number One game changer in the fashion industry in Forbes Magazine and coverage in Vogue, Marie Claire, the New York Times, Washington Post and Cosmopolitan," she said.

RNA Chief Executive Brendan Christou said the Ekka was delighted to hear how the Show's Natural Fibres Fashion Parades was the original inspiration for Madeline's remarkable career.

"We are delighted to welcome Maddy to the Ekka catwalk for the first time at this year's Show," he said.

"She is a wonderful example of someone achieving their dreams which is what the Ekka is all about - a wonderful community celebration of inclusion and diversity."

Through Madeline's work in the fashion industry she has been able to influence the world to accept people with disabilities on the catwalk as well as in major branding campaigns.

The Natural Fibres Fashion Parades is on the Fashion Stage, upper level, Royal International Convention Centre, Brisbane Showgrounds at 11.30am,12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm daily during the Ekka and at 3.30pm on People's Day, Wednesday August 14.