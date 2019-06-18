Model's 'disturbing' sexual assault on sleeping friend

Daniel James Goodyear, 20, was sentenced in Caloundra Magistrates Court for sexually assaulting a friend as she slept.

Daniel James Goodyear, 20, was sentenced in Caloundra Magistrates Court for sexually assaulting a friend as she slept.

A YOUNG man who sexually assaulted a defenceless friend as she slept was condemned and sentenced to jail for the "gross breach of trust".

Daniel James Goodyear's victim said she had lived in a constant state of anxiety and fear since the attack and her nights were broken by a feeling someone was watching her.

Goodyear, an aspiring model and Australian Army hopeful, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault he committed on April 25 and was sentenced in Caloundra Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told the court Goodyear awoke, walked over to a mattress and lifted the blanket off his victim as she slept next to another man at a Pelican Waters home.

He then touched her leg, and her genital and buttocks over her underwear. The court heard Goodyear, 20, only stopped when the woman woke and turned to face him. He said nothing and went to bed.

Sergeant Newman said the offence was serious and the woman was vulnerable with "no chance to push away, express her non-consent or defend herself".

"The sentence should act as a general deterrent for males targeting females against their will," he said.

"(This) has been subject to community conversation of late and sentences should reflect that this behaviour is unacceptable in modern society, it is unacceptable."

Daniel James Goodyear, 20, was sentenced in Caloundra Magistrates Court for sexually assaulting a friend as she slept.

Sgt Newman said a victim's impact statement described how she had to take time off work, now slept in a "defensive position" and feared she was being followed or that something bad would happen.

Sgt Newman and magistrate Graham Hillan both described the act as a "gross breach of trust" and one which would potentially have a lifelong impact on his victim.

Defence lawyer Chelsea Emery told the court Goodyear had been drinking and had a "hazy" memory of what happened that night.

She said he and four friends had drunk a "dangerous concoction" of wine and beer before they went to the Alexandra Headland's Blue Bar and later returned to the Pelican Waters home.

Ms Emery told the court Goodyear became aware of his actions when a friend confronted him the morning after the sexual assault, and he apologised to the victim within days.

She told the court Goodyear admitted more to police than what was alleged and he entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity.

She said her client had "irreversibly smashed apart" his social network, and possibly a future in the army or as a real estate sales agent.

Mr Hillan said a jail sentence was the only appropriate punishment to reflect the seriousness of Goodyear's crimes, and the community's denunciation.

Goodyear was sentenced to four months' jail wholly suspended for one year with a criminal conviction recorded.

He was also ordered to pay $500 compensation to his victim within six months.