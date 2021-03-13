Model’s big reveal amid toxic tennis spat

Model Brenda Patea announced she has given birth to a baby girl, but there's no word on whether the new arrival with help thaw her relationship with the father, tennis star Alexander Zverev.

Patea announced last year she was pregnant with the German's child, though the pair are no longer together, having split up after dating for less than 12 months.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a picture of her holding her baby's hand, writing: "On 11.03 we were blessed with the arrival of Mayla. #blessed #truelove #miracle."

She also shared a video of her next to Mayla at hospital in Berlin.

At the time of writing, Zverev had not yet reacted to the news on social media.

He is in Acapulco preparing for the Mexico Open, which begins on Monday, then is slated to travel to America for the Miami Open.

The world No. 7 said in November how much he was looking forward to becoming a dad, telling reporters: "Everything's great on the court and off the court. Everything is great in my life, I'm going to be a father soon."

In a statement, he added: "Even though Brenda and I are no longer together, we have a good relationship and I will live up to my responsibility as a father. Together we will take care of the little person that is about to grow."

However, last year, Patea cast doubt on the role Zverev will play in Mayla's life, telling German publication Bild: "We don't have any communication with Alex right now, and frankly, I don't plan to share custody of my child with him.

"But I will do everything to ensure that (the child grows) up in a harmonious and proper environment. I have the chance to raise my child alone."

Brenda Patea is thrilled to become a mum.

Patea detailed the reasons behind her split with Zverev, who approached her in a Paris coffee shop in October 2019 to begin their romance.

"We had crises before and then ended our relationship with Alex," she said. "Because we have different views on life. Everyone who is with an athlete must submit to these situations."

Making her pregnancy announcement on social media in 2020, Patea added: "There is magic in every beginning. This is my magical beginning with a new life under my heart.

"I can hardly put into words what it feels like to be pregnant - it's just an overwhelming time. Becoming a mum fills me with such great joy and yet it also scares me a little.

"Those of you who have already been pregnant can probably relate to this. In the past few weeks there have been some heartbreaking and joyful moments and then again situations of uncertainty because my child is born into stormy times.

"But no matter what is in store for us … I will love and protect my child until the end of my days. I am already the happiest mum in the world and I am so happy to be able to share this happiness with you!"

Zverev's complicated relationship with Patea came under the spotlight at the same time as he vigorously denied accusations of domestic violence from another former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova.

Originally published as Model's big reveal amid toxic tennis spat