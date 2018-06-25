Model’s incredible recovery after acid attack

Resham Khan had to be put into an induced coma due to the extent of her injuries.

AN ASPIRING model who had acid thrown in her face on her 21st birthday has posted a picture of herself one year on showing her startling recovery from the attack.

Resham Khan was sitting in a car at a set of traffic lights in Beckton, East London with her cousin Jameel Muhktar when John Tomlin threw acid at them through an open car window.

Both were scarred for life and Resham had to be put in and induced coma due to the severity of her injuries.

She later said: "This was the day when my face was taken away from me."

But a year on Resham posted a defiant photograph of herself while she was celebrating her 22nd birthday in Marmaris, Turkey, with friends.

Resham Khan’s injuries following the acid attack.

Resham has also been showing glimpses of her birthday celebrations.

In one video clip she showed a scrolling message from inside a club which said: "Live your best life. Resham is 22!"

She also revealed a friend had managed to get restaurant staff to play Taylor Swift's song 22.

Due to the attack, Jameel lost hearing in one ear and suffered third degree burns to his head and body.

Resham Khan posted this picture celebrating her 22nd birthday.

Tomlin was jailed for 16 years at Snaresbrook Crown Court in April.

CCTV footage, aired in court, showed Tomlin chasing the pair's vehicle as the victims tried to flee the attack before they crashed.

Witnesses described seeing both victims "jumping around as if they were on fire" and their clothes "melting on to the ground".

John Tomlin was sentenced to 16 years for the attack. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA.

After the sentencing Jameel said: "If this was in America he could have been given the death penalty. That's what he deserves."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.