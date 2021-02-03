Model told to cover up on Jetstar flight

Instagram and OnlyFans model Isabelle Eleanore said she was "shamed and humiliated" after a flight attendant told her to cover up.

Ms Eleanore, who was wearing blue jeans and a low-cut black crop top, was given a hi-vis vest to wear on the Jetstar plane to Melbourne.

The model shared video of the moment on Twitter, writing: "I almost got kicked off the plane for what I was wearing!! This is ridiculous.. I was humiliated, degraded and discriminated against. @JetstarAirways you have some answering to do!!"

In a video shared by her husband, personal trainer Jeremy Szwarcbord, Ms Eleanore said the flight attendant looked at her and asked, "Do you have a jumper?"

The model said she did not, "expecting her to be like 'you're going to get really cold'" and the flight attendant told her: "You can't fly wearing a bikini."

She replied that it wasn't a bikini but was a top. The flight attendant then handed her a hi-vis vest.

"And then I have to walk all the way to aisle 26 in a hi-vis vest," she added. "And she was like, 'oh I'm really surprised no one said this to you in the terminal.'

"It's public humiliation, degradation... I swear if I had small tits it wouldn't an issue."

Mr Szwarcbord called Jetstar "pathetic" and said staff needed to be "on the same page", adding, "now she looks like a COVID hazard".

The model was given a hi-vis vest to wear on the flight, which her husband said made her look like ‘a COVID hazard’.

Ms Eleanore later shared a photo of the offending outfit on Instagram, writing: "The outfit that almost got me kicked off the plane.. I love living in the 1920's."

She later wrote in another post: "This is a rhetoric on society as a whole, not just the lady who singled me out.

"The reason this situation is striking a chord with so many people, isn't a reflection on me, but a reflection on society, and the belief that society should be able to dictate what is acceptable for people (more so women) to wear and do."

Ms Eleanore said that being "publicly shamed and humiliated" over clothing and skin exposure was "archaic and discriminatory behaviour".

The model said a few people had suggested she was looking for media attention but she was in fact standing up for herself "and anyone who has ever felt personally victimised".

She said she was strong enough to move on without it impacting her life because of "years of bullying" but was speaking out to try to ensure this didn't happen to anyone else.

"I'm making a stand against bullying in all forms," she said.

A Jetstar spokesman said in a statement provided to news.com.au: "We've contacted Isabelle about her recent experience and have apologised for the way the situation was handled.

"There was a misunderstanding of what our policy was, and we have reminded our crew of our dress requirements.

"While we do have basic dress requirements on our flights (ie. shoes), we do not have any policy regarding crop tops."

Originally published as Model told to cover up on Jetstar flight