Model mum's pageant plight for soldiers

BEAUTY: Mrs Galaxy Australia 2018 National Finalist Karron Carney-Wyatt with her husband David Wyatt and kids Kye and Joshua (right). Rob Williams

RACEVIEW wife and mother Karron Carney-Wyatt loves being on stage where she can shine a light on her true personality and highlight causes which are close to her heart.

When the mum of two competes in beauty pageants, she uses the platform to tell the world about Young Veterans, a organisation which helps returning service man reintegrate back into civilian life.

Young Veterans greatly helped her husband David, after he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder due to his service with the Australian Defence Force.

"Young Veterans is a fairly new organisation which first started in Melbourne, but now they are spreading their organisation out into the different states,” Mrs Carney-Wyatt said.

"The role of the group is to help our young veterans when they return from service, because many of them have a hard time adapting back into civilian life. Something as easy as being out in large crowds is something that can upset our veterans.”

Over four days this March, Mrs Carney-Wyatt will once again highlight the cause and when she takes to the stage at the Mrs Galaxy Australia Pageant.

"In the clothes' category, we have swim wear, fashion wear and evening wear, and the judges look at our poise and the confidence we have on stage,” she said.

"We also have an interview where we can show our true personalities and give our opinions on a wide range of questions.”

In preparation for the pageant, Mrs Carney-Wyatt has hired a local dressmaker to design one piece for the stage, and will be receiving her swimwear from a Sydney designer.

While the nerves and excitement are sure to build up in the lead up to the event, Mrs Carney-Wyatt is returning to the pageant after being named in the top five in last year's event.

"This year I feel like I am more prepared,” she said.

Chasing after two children means dressing up and wearing make-up is rare for the Ipswich mum, so she enjoys the pageant.

If you would like to support Mrs Carney-Wyatt's cause and assist other service men, search Young Veterans on Facebook.