Fitness influencer Steph Claire Smith has welcomed her first child, revealing his name and first pictures in a sweet Instagram post.
Celebrity

Model gives birth to ‘perfect’ baby boy

by Hannah Paine
6th May 2021 2:46 PM

Fitness influencer Steph Claire Smith has given birth to her first child, unveiling her baby boy's arrival and name in a sweet Instagram post.

"Meet our little man Harvey John Miller 3.17 kgs, born at 1:21am, 4.5.21," she captioned a photo of her and husband Josh Miller cradling their newborn.

"We are in the biggest love bubble."

Steph also posted a selfie on her Instagram stories of her holding her son, simply captioning it "Harvey" alongside a love heart emoji.

The influencer announced the arrival of her son in a sweet Instagram post. Picture: Instagram
People were quick to congratulate Steph, with her Keep It Cleaner business partner and fitness influencer Laura Henshaw writing: "HE IS PERFECT."

"Very cute! Congrats love hope ur feeling OK," model Else Knowles, who gave birth to her first child Sunny earlier this year, commented.

"Congratulations guys. He's beautiful," Bec Judd wrote.

Steph announced she was pregnant last October, revealing in an Instagram post she and husband Josh were "absolutely overjoyed".

Steph also shared this selfie of her cradling her son. Picture: Instagram.
The childhood sweethearts tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in December 2019, with KIC co-founder Laura among Steph's bridesmaids.
Steph showed off her killer abs in her "dream" wedding dress, wearing a crop top and skirt from One Day Bridal.

The influencer has spent the last few months documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, however, had taken a break from sharing on the social media platform in the last week before she gave birth.

Steph and Josh tied the knot in December 2019. Picture: Instagram.
In her last post Steph shared a video of her doing a prenatal pilates class from the upcoming KICBUMP program Keep It Cleaner is launching, joking that her baby must be "comfy in there".

"Taking it easy, still super excited for birth!! Whenever that will be," she wrote in the caption.

Last month Steph posted a topless selfie showing off her bump, writing in the Instagram post that pregnancy had made her feel more secure in her body than ever before.

I've been through a lot with my body over the years, but my experience with my body during pregnancy has been incredible," she wrote.

"That's not to say I have loved every second, and never felt insecure or uncomfortable … but the appreciation I have for my body now is just unreal!

"It's an absolute miracle, total magic, and I'm so grateful to have experienced it."

 

Originally published as Model gives birth to 'perfect' baby boy

The adorable tot arrived on Tuesday. Picture: Instagram
Last month Steph said her pregnancy had been like “total magic”. Picture: Instagram/Steph Claire Smith.
