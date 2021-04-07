Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Llewellyn Jessell leaves court after pleading guilty to riding a mobility scooter while more than double the legal alcohol limit.
Llewellyn Jessell leaves court after pleading guilty to riding a mobility scooter while more than double the legal alcohol limit.
News

Mobility scooter rider nearly three times limit

Ross Irby
7th Apr 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A mobility scooter rider tried to blame a dodgy footpath for his crash into a car, but a subsequent breath test showed there may have been other factors at play.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard disability pensioner Llewellyn Jessell was almost three times the legal alcohol limit when he hit trouble at North Booval on March 24.

Jessell was driving to a hotel to play the pokies after drinking wine at home.

Llewellyn James Jessell, 43, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to Wattle St at 9.30pm.

A witness told police the scooter rider had struck her car.

Sgt Caldwell said a yellow registered motorised Pathfinder mobility scooter was seen with a damaged front wheel and was “no longer drivable”.

“He said the crash was caused because the footpath was uneven,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Llewellyn Jessell crashed into a vehicle while riding his mobility scooter. He had consumed half a bag of white wine before leaving home.
Llewellyn Jessell crashed into a vehicle while riding his mobility scooter. He had consumed half a bag of white wine before leaving home.

“A breath test (at the scene) was positive.

“Said he drank half a bag of white wine at his home and decided to drive to the Prince Alfred Hotel to play the pokies.”

When taken to Ipswich police station and breath tested, Jessell had an alcohol reading of 0.135.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Jessell only had the scooter six months, and was riding a short distance to the hotel.

“He blames the uneven footpath and losing traction,” Mr Hoskin said.

Magistrate David Shepherd convicted and fined Jessell $400.

His licence was disqualified for three months.

Mr Hoskin asked whether that penalty would impact his ability to ride his mobility scooter.

Mr Shepherd said he would have to check with Queensland Transport.

drink driving ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Ipswich memorial to honour forgotten war heroes

        Premium Content New Ipswich memorial to honour forgotten war heroes

        Council News Plans are in place to build a new memorial to commemorate Australian soldiers buried without any recognition of their service

        • 7th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
        STORM SUPPORT: Task force to further recovery efforts

        Premium Content STORM SUPPORT: Task force to further recovery efforts

        Council News Storm affected residents will receive free access to Ipswich dumps

        Two women hospitalised following CBD collision

        Premium Content Two women hospitalised following CBD collision

        Breaking The incident took place less than 1 kilometre away from Ipswich Hospital

        ‘Can’t even defend myself’: Dad dirty over baton charge

        Premium Content ‘Can’t even defend myself’: Dad dirty over baton charge

        News A man caught with an extendable baton has argued he should be allowed to protect...