Mobility scooter rider nearly three times limit

Llewellyn Jessell leaves court after pleading guilty to riding a mobility scooter while more than double the legal alcohol limit.

A mobility scooter rider tried to blame a dodgy footpath for his crash into a car, but a subsequent breath test showed there may have been other factors at play.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard disability pensioner Llewellyn Jessell was almost three times the legal alcohol limit when he hit trouble at North Booval on March 24.

Jessell was driving to a hotel to play the pokies after drinking wine at home.

Llewellyn James Jessell, 43, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to Wattle St at 9.30pm.

A witness told police the scooter rider had struck her car.

Sgt Caldwell said a yellow registered motorised Pathfinder mobility scooter was seen with a damaged front wheel and was “no longer drivable”.

“He said the crash was caused because the footpath was uneven,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“A breath test (at the scene) was positive.

“Said he drank half a bag of white wine at his home and decided to drive to the Prince Alfred Hotel to play the pokies.”

When taken to Ipswich police station and breath tested, Jessell had an alcohol reading of 0.135.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Jessell only had the scooter six months, and was riding a short distance to the hotel.

“He blames the uneven footpath and losing traction,” Mr Hoskin said.

Magistrate David Shepherd convicted and fined Jessell $400.

His licence was disqualified for three months.

Mr Hoskin asked whether that penalty would impact his ability to ride his mobility scooter.

Mr Shepherd said he would have to check with Queensland Transport.