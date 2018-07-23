Mobile vet's homecoming makes pet health a breeze

HIT THE ROAD: Dr Jennifer Rey has started mobile vet service Vet 2 UR Pet. She is pictured with Izzie.

LOOKING after your pet just got easier with Vet2UrPet now in Ipswich.

Dr Jennifer Rey has opted for a mobile clinic as her way of caring for local pets.

She is joint owner this venture with Dr Nell Petraello in Townsville.

The concept is proving popular with local pet owners.

"Most people are surprised with what I can do from my van. We are well equipped to care for a pet in their home," Dr Rey said.

With a love of the outdoors, Dr Rey was not about to be locked into a traditional surgery-based practice, although after graduating she worked in a mixed practice located in Peak Crossing.

"Nell and I went through James Cook University together. We both had similar ideas for having a mobile practice. Nell started up in Townsville and I wanted to come back home. I started the Ipswich service," she said.

"All of the usual services are offered through the practice. I do health checks, sore ears, gastro, vaccinations, care for litters of puppies or kittens, euthanasia, parasite prevention and lots more.

"I have a full range of diagnostic tools on board. I can do bloods, urine and ultrasound as required. If an animal needs surgery I have a partnership to take care of these needs. In the case of any procedure being undertaken, then I am given a full report and can do the care in home."

While Vet2UrPet is not an emergency vet service, Dr Rey is on from 8am-5.30pm and says that she will take calls out of hours if required.

"What I find is that being in the home pets are more relaxed, I get to see them in their environment. I don't have to rush and I give time to my patients and their owners. This is wonderful from the birth of litters to end of life," she said.

A benefit of being in-situ is that environmental issues can be seen.

"I will see that a pet has a rash and often I will see that the owner has a plant that will be causing the situation. It means that we can really get to the causes being on site," she said.

"This time of year, I do see a lot of arthritic conditions. People do think that there is nothing that can be done, but we have a lot of treatments that can help and relieve pain and stiffness."

An Australian citizen, Dr Rey grew up in France but had regular holidays back in Australia. This area is home and she loves being here.

"I grew up with animals and being on the farm, coming here family also had a farm. I can say clearly, I love my job. I love animals and have been around many from early years. I love animals, biology and science and also people, so being a vet is perfect for me," she said.

Visiting local kindergartens and schools is something that Dr Rey loves doing.

"We teach children how to care for pets and what pets need. I take along my dog," she said.

"It is a lot of fun and great to teach how to care.

"It is part of the Australian Veterinarian Association."

Vet2UrPet can be contacted on 1300 287 738 and like them on facebook. Discounts are available to pensioners and also to military personnel.