Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON A MISSION: Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan from Springfield Mo-Men are aiming to raise more than $30,000 for Movember this year.
ON A MISSION: Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan from Springfield Mo-Men are aiming to raise more than $30,000 for Movember this year. Cordell Richardson
Community

Mo-Men's tremendous fundraising efforts for men's health

Lachlan Mcivor
by
2nd Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started as a decision to grow a moustache over a beer to raise a few hundred dollars has morphed into a community-wide mission to get men moving and talking to improve their physical and mental health.

Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan are the drivers behind the Springfield Mo-Men.

They raised about $300 during their first Movember together in 2012. Last year they donated more than $21,000.

Their major event for this year, a comedy night at the Springlake Hotel on November 15, is already sold out.

A free bootcamp will be hosted at ME Fitness every Saturday during this month to get blokes sweating and making new connections.

About 45 donation stations have been set up at businesses around Greater Springfield taking money for the cause. All up, they expect to raise more than $30,000 this year.

Mr Winter said the support of the Springfield community had been overwhelming.

"We were hoping it was always going to be bigger than us," he said.

The pair are well known for their "loud and lairy" suits to raise awareness for men's issues. About 45 men take their lives every week in Australia and 75 per cent of suicides in the country are men.

"There was a gentleman down at Springfield Lakes that took his life about four or five years ago," Mr Winter said.

"From that we started talking to people and noticed it was so prevalent. There's a lot of people that have been affected. We need to make a change. Men need to drop the pride and allow themselves to be vulnerable.

"It's only a month but we are planning other things throughout the year to continually shine a light on it."

For more visit the Springfield Mo-Men Facebook page.

More Stories

Show More
mark winter movember paul kirwan springfield mo-men
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Every day was absolutely crazy': Costco six months on

        premium_icon 'Every day was absolutely crazy': Costco six months on

        News Six months on from its opening and Costco is well prepared for Christmas.

        Police raid on Lockyer Valley drug lab nabs three

        premium_icon Police raid on Lockyer Valley drug lab nabs three

        News A “clandestine” drug lab has been discovered on a property in the Lockyer Valley...

        Cop raid unearths secret drug lab, pseudoephedrine tablets

        premium_icon Cop raid unearths secret drug lab, pseudoephedrine tablets

        Crime A huge haul of pseudoephedrine tablets were found in a drug lab.

        What LNP’s Bradfield Scheme means for the Lockyer

        premium_icon What LNP’s Bradfield Scheme means for the Lockyer

        News Find out what the LNP’s commitment to the New Bradfield Scheme means for Lockyer...