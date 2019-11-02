Mo-Men's tremendous fundraising efforts for men's health

ON A MISSION: Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan from Springfield Mo-Men are aiming to raise more than $30,000 for Movember this year.

WHAT started as a decision to grow a moustache over a beer to raise a few hundred dollars has morphed into a community-wide mission to get men moving and talking to improve their physical and mental health.

Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan are the drivers behind the Springfield Mo-Men.

They raised about $300 during their first Movember together in 2012. Last year they donated more than $21,000.

Their major event for this year, a comedy night at the Springlake Hotel on November 15, is already sold out.

A free bootcamp will be hosted at ME Fitness every Saturday during this month to get blokes sweating and making new connections.

About 45 donation stations have been set up at businesses around Greater Springfield taking money for the cause. All up, they expect to raise more than $30,000 this year.

Mr Winter said the support of the Springfield community had been overwhelming.

"We were hoping it was always going to be bigger than us," he said.

The pair are well known for their "loud and lairy" suits to raise awareness for men's issues. About 45 men take their lives every week in Australia and 75 per cent of suicides in the country are men.

"There was a gentleman down at Springfield Lakes that took his life about four or five years ago," Mr Winter said.

"From that we started talking to people and noticed it was so prevalent. There's a lot of people that have been affected. We need to make a change. Men need to drop the pride and allow themselves to be vulnerable.

"It's only a month but we are planning other things throughout the year to continually shine a light on it."

For more visit the Springfield Mo-Men Facebook page.