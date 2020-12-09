Mo-Men’s momentous fundraising effort in difficult year

DURING a difficult year in which their message was perhaps more important than ever, a team of passionate advocates for men’s health hit new heights.

The Springfield Mo-Men formed in 2012 and rally their local community in their easily-identifiable suits to help those suffering in silence.

Made up of Mark Winter, Paul Kirwan and Matt Eggins, they hit their stride in Movember to raise funds and awareness for men’s issues.

After a tremendous effort to raise $34,000 last year, they reached $47,000 in 2020.

That figure puts them in the top ten fundraisers in Australia for Movember this year.

“We went in this year with apprehension around COVID and what it brings and the struggles that people have gone through,” Mr Winter said.

“It just shows how much the community spirit is still there and now the awareness of what people have gone through this year.

“It’s truly come to the fore and they want to get involved and promote men’s mental health, suicide prevention and awareness for prostate and testicular cancer as well.”

A launch event at the Brookwater Golf Course and Country Club with former Olympic swimmer Julie McDonald as the guest speaker drew 85 people.

Their final event of the month at the Springlake Hotel had 155 in attendance.

Local businesses stepped up in support as they do each year.

“Even to the point of individuals just baking cupcakes and doing things like that to get involved and sell them to raise money,” Mr Winter said.

“The support is just overwhelming to be totally honest.”

The alarming number of men who take their own lives is what drives the Mo-Men.

Of the 3318 people who committed suicide in Australia last year, 2502 were men.

COVID-19 was a strain on everyone but it added extra pressure on those already struggling.

“It’s still the biggest killer of men between the ages of 15 and 44,” Mr Winter said.

“We need to be telling people that there are people that can help.

“We’ve co-ordinated with the Men’s Shed at Camira. We’ve got two local councillors who can help.

“It’s not just the big corporations like Beyond Blue and the Black Dog Institute. There’s people on the ground who are willing to help, even just by having a chat.

“If we can save one that’s more important than any amount of money that we raise.

“Men this year are struggling with losing employment and the strain on families because of finances or even emotionally by not being able to see their mates.

“They’ve not been able to go to events like the footy or see their mates at the pub. It’s been a struggle for so many men.”

Mr Winter wanted to highlight the work done by Let’s Talk, a group from Camira who are getting tradies together to open up and talk through their issues.

Hunter Broking Group managing director Josh Ryan also came on board with the Mo-Men’s fundraising effort this year in a big way by raising more than $14,000 on his own.

“They’re making a huge difference,” Mr Winter said.

