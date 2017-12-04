Mo Men smash fundraising goal for mental health

Fana Lole of Lole's Barber Shop is shaving the moustaches of from left, Mark Mollenhauer, Mark Winter (sitting), Cr David Morrison, Paul Kirwan and Julian Pace after the group raised more than $10,000 for Movember.

Fana Lole of Lole's Barber Shop is shaving the moustaches of from left, Mark Mollenhauer, Mark Winter (sitting), Cr David Morrison, Paul Kirwan and Julian Pace after the group raised more than $10,000 for Movember. David Nielsen

IT CAN be a difficult topic to talk about, but two Springfield men are helping make the conversation about men's mental health easier.

Mark Winter and Paul Kirwan have been running their Movember fundraiser for the past seven years in conjunction with the annual November national campaign to raise awareness of men's mental health.

They said they were pleased to see the momentum to talk about the issue had been steadily growing.

"It started just with the two of us and over a period of time we invited more people to join us,” Mr Kirwan said. "We now call ourselves Springfield Mo Men as we're trying to keep it community-based. Last year was one of the first times we had a large amount of people, so this year we wanted to double the amount of money raised, and we have.”

The men along with other community members had their moustaches shaved off by Springfield barber Fana Lole of Lole's Barber Shop at the Orion Hotel last Friday.

A cheque of $2331 was presented to the pair.

The aim was to double the $4200 raised as part of last year's fundraiser which the Mo Men smashed, raising more than $10,000.

Mr Winter said while raising money was important, it was the message behind the fundraiser that was the most important aspect for them.

"You saw the recent incident with the local Springfield resident who passed away and we know that was a direct link to mental health, so if we can make a difference with one person then that's more important than anything else,” Mr Winter said.

"It doesn't matter how much money we raise. If the awareness can change one person's thought process or help them connect with another person and make that difference, then that's the most important part of why we do it.

"Growing the moustache is to create awareness for the month. However, we don't just want to talk about it once a year. It's important to be able to talk about it all the time.

"I think there's still a stigma around talking about mental health amongst men and the attitude that everything is alright, just push it aside and we'll talk about it later. Later could be too late,” Mr Kirwan said.

"I think awareness is getting out there, but we're talking about a whole generation of people who think that way. We're trying to change that and if we make a small difference to that, then that's awesome,” Mr Winter said.