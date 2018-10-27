Mo-men plan big event with Fletch and Hindy

AN idea to do "something about men's health” one afternoon over a beer has inspired Springfield's Mo-Men to raise tens of thousands of dollars over the past seven years.

"We said 'we need to do something about men's health for this community', we were so excited to raise $400 in the first year,” Mo-Man Paul Kirwan said.

Last year Paul and his best mate Mark Winter raised well above expectations, handing over $10,000 to the Movember campaign.

This year they have set the bar higher at $12,000 - but they have a secret weapon.

"We have secured Brian Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh for a fun night,” he said.

The fundraiser event is being held at the Orion Hotel on Friday November 16.

"It's gonna be an absolutely fun night.”

But there will be a serious side to the night with speakers including the State Manager of Lifeline, a prostate cancer survivor and a widow that lost her husband to suicide.

Mr Kirwan said the reason behind the event is to support the Movember campaign which supports prostate and testicular cancer research as well as preventing suicide.

"Nearly six men a day take their own lives in Australia,” Mr Kirwan said.

"We need young men to be around to become strong leaders in the community.”

Mr Kirwan said the cause was close to his heart.

"My father in law suffers from prostate cancer.

"I have lost people over the years, by taking their own lives.

"I suffered losing a friend through depression.

"It's important for us to drop the stigma being 1920s male not allowed to cry.

"It's more manly to stand up and talk about issues than keep them to yourself.

"It's ok to stay that I'm not doing ok. It's ok to ask for help.

"Go and see a doctor if something's not right.

"Testicular cancer and prostate cancer are big killers. Love thy nuts.”

Mr Kirwan encouraged men to check for abnormalities the way women checked their breasts.

The campaign starts next Thursday and while men are encouraged to grow a moustache for the month, Mr Kirwan said there were other ways to get involved.

"I unfortunately can not grow a moustache, but I try anyway.

"Females can get involved, they can join move for movember.”

Tickets for the Fletch and Hindy event are selling fast, a single ticket costs $85 per person or $800 for a table of 10 and includes a drink and two course meal. Table bookings get a bottle of red and white for the table.

See ticketbooth.com.au to book - search Fletch and Hindy. See au.movember.com/ for more about Movember.