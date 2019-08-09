MKR star to give ‘inspo’ speech at insta event

Girls of the Gram influencers on how to make the most out of Instagram for small business. Photo: supplied

Two Brisbane mums with the help of My Kitchen Rules star Betty Banks hope to shake up networking opportunities for local female entrepreneurs.

Girls of the Gram (GOTG), the brainchild of creative agency Kalaii Creations owner Stacey Bigg and homewares Blissme Home owner Jess Belle, aims to help "female influencers" to connect and navigate social media environments.

"We saw the potential for women to grow together through the power of collaboration and we realised women in business and across Instagram have all of the same questions," Ms Belle said.

"It's about education and we want to help bring knowledge to women in business on Instagram and social media."

The inaugural GOTG event held in May was a sellout success with the second, featuring guest speaker Betty Banks, tomorrow (August 10) is already a huge success with almost 50 women registered to attend.

With a platform focused on self-care for influencers, Mrs Bigg said the events were focussed on supporting like-minded women.

She said small business owners were looking for answers to key questions like how to grow followers, how to keep up with changes to Instagram, how to manage refunds or why a post didn't get any traction.

"It's about creating easily accessible opportunities and to build relationships with each other and our customers."

"If anyone can take anything one thing from it (the event) we hope it is the power of collaboration and support ... supporting other women through promotion and sharing of ideas."

MKR star Betty Banks will be sharing her first ever #inspo speech about Inspiration "Inspired by Betty".

"I can't wait to share that with everybody," Ms Banks said.

"Honestly, all the changes to Instagram are a bit scary, but I have a loyal community and amazing support from everyone who's following me, so my best advice for people is to be consistent, ask questions about what they want you to share and be REAL," Ms Banks said.

"For most Influencers and businesses, if they beat the numbers game and just be themselves providing great content, they'll have no problems.

"Empowering and inspiring other women is my goal in life, so I'm really excited to be a part of the Girls of the Gram event."

The event will be held tomorrow at Newstead's Hello Gorgeous bar from 2-5pm.

Tickets start at $79 and can be purchased at www.kalaiicreations.com

Contact GOTG at hello.girlsofthegram@gmail.com