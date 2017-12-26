OOPS: Test star sprung by Nine camera

WITH the Ashes secured and the festive season in full swing, Australia's Test players gathered for a quick catch-up chat with former quick Peter Siddle at the MCG on the first morning of the Boxing Day Test.

Unfortunately for Mitch Marsh a sneaky Channel Nine cameraman was on hand to capture vision of the exchange - and it left him ducking for cover.

We'll leave it your imagination to decide what Marsh was imitating in the clip in the video player above, but he couldn't escape quickly enough after realising he'd been sprung.

Oh dear.

Siddle had plenty to say in an interview with Fox Sports before the game, taking aim at England quick James Anderson.

Anderson raised eyebrows by claiming Australia has "three bowlers who all can bowl 90 miles an hour ... but you look beyond that and they've got problems" in an interview with the BBC.

"I think the whole England side has lacked depth this series," Siddle responded. "They haven't been seen yet. Maybe they might turn up for Melbourne and Sydney when it's all done and dusted. They've been very lacklustre this trip."

Australia has already regained the Ashes after winning the first three tests in the five-match series and is chasing a second straight sweep on home soil.

Both teams were forced to make changes to their line-ups because of injuries. Australia replaced left-handed fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who has a bruised right foot, with Jackson Bird, who will play his first test in a year.

England also made one change with paceman Tom Curran selected to make his test debut, replacing Craig Overton, who has a fractured rib.

Curran, 22, has played a one-day international and three Twenty20 matches for England, and was only added to England's Ashes squad when Steve Finn was ruled out at the start of the tour due to injury.

"They've got a debutant, Tom Curran, who is going to debut today that hasn't played a lot of first-class cricket - and hasn't got a lot of wickets," Siddle noted.

"So to be having a go at our lineup and then selecting guys that have had subpar performances in country cricket ... it's a lot to laugh at."