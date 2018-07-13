HIGH SPIRITS: First footage of rescued cave boys

IT WAS a proud proof-of-life moment as rescue leaders showed vision of most of the boys smiling and waving to a camera as their parents, one of them crying, looked in at them through a glass partition at Chiangi Rai hospital.

The boys were lying in bed, or walking about, dressed in hospital whites, healthy but awaiting quarantine clearance.

They also revealed footage from deep within the cave system, showing a boggy, dank and dark-brown underground river, into which torchlight could barely penetrate.

The difficulties of working in the slimy and cramped caverns were grimly apparent.

Rear Admiral Apakorn Youkongkaew, head of Naval Special Warfare Command, said they had considered drilling through the mountain to get the boys, but found it would have been "like performing a Herculean task".

"We analysed and discussed how we were going to help these kids. We found our strengths and got the greatest divers in the world to come and help us."

The boys have been through a horrific ordeal. “The children should not be blamed for the incident,” says Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn.

Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said a life had been sacrificed to make the mission a success. "We have lost petty officer first-class Saman Kunan. We will remember him as a hero. We used his determination to push through and make this a success.

"I have also been informed by the Prime Minister, who received a call from Ms Julie Bishop, the Australian Foreign Minister, on the passing of Dr Richard Harris's father.

The rescued boys smile and wave at their parents through a glass partition. Picture: Twitter

"I would like to express my deepest condolences for his great loss, and thank him for his contribution, for without him this mission would not have been a success."

Narongsak revealed that as concerns grew about failing oxygen and rising carbon dixide in the cave, the pressure was on. Thai Navy SEALs "told us the kids are getting weaker, we have to get them out of the cave".

"But for this task we had to put in the best performance, so we put oxygen tanks in many spots in the cave. We had to make the decision.

"One of the really important things was the pumping teams. Both inside the cave and outside the cave, they were really important. And there was another team diverting water."

The boys will be monitored for some time to come to ensure they are mentally strong.

"The children should not be blamed for the incident," said Narongsak. "What happened was a misfortune that no one would like to see happen."

He did not elaborate on the exact details of how and why the boys entered the cave with their coach.

OPERATION INCREDIBLY RISKY

It took 13 countries to pull the 13 Wild Boars out of the flooded cave - along with some 2000 people and a whole lot of planning, good fortune and goodwill.

The images of the boys, found alive and well, perched on a muddy shelf amid rising waters nine days after they were lost on June 23, was initial cause for celebration. But those who know the treachery of underground caves knew a huge challenge lay ahead.

Heavy rains were coming; there was a good chance the boys were already suffering from pneumonia or waterborne disease; and the Tham Luang's 10km cave system was not even properly mapped.

It took 2000 people and a whole lot of planning, good fortune and goodwill to rescue the boys from the flooded cave. Picture: Thai Navy SEALS/Facebook

Thailand's friends reacted immediately and the Chiang Rai region's departing governor, Narongsak Osotthanakorn, made sure they were welcome - so long as they were true professionals, not attention seekers.

Divers and disaster experts were quickly identified from within Australia, Britain, China, USA, Canada, Laos, Myanmar, Belgium, Myanmar, Finland, Denmark and Japan and converged on the rugged Chiang Rai region of northern Thailand to give the help was urgently needed.

Foreign divers head to Tham Luang Nang Non cave during the rescue operation.

More than 100 Royal Thai Navy SEALs were already in place, having made preliminary expeditions into the cave, fast becoming inundated with rushing waters. They were backed by 1000 Thai military, plus hundreds of volunteers.

All options were on the table, including trying to locate a shaft to tunnel down to the boys. But diving them out was the fastest, and riskiest, method. As university types cautioned against the water extraction, Narongsak knew it was the best hope.

A strategy was quickly agreed on. Air tanks would be positioned along the route. A safety guide line would be fastened through the tunnels. A core group of 19 divers to rescue the boys were identified. And for each plan, a second and third contingency put in place should any link in the chain fail.

The six AFP and one Defence divers would not be among them - and that was no slap in the face. They had been involved in exploratory dives but when duties were divided up, it was decided they would be located at base camps two and three, within the cave, moving tonnes of equipment, including food and tanks.

Water is pumped from the flooded cave during the rescue mission.

One Australian, an anaesthetist and cave diving expert, Richard Harris, would go to the frontline. His task would be to check the boys and administer a mild sedative prior to departure - just enough so they would relax and not panic.

With the world watching and waiting, and three Thai Navy SEALs at his side, Dr Harris needed to keep his head.

"The amount of weight and pressure that was pushed on him, and the role he played, I have the utmost respect for everything that he's done," said the ADF's Major Alex Rubin, talking to media in Chiang Rai.

"He is what I would consider personally as one of the most professional doctors I've ever met and his unique skills sets as a specialist doctor, and also as a cave diver, was quintessential to the success of this operation."

A rescuer walks between the hoses which pumped water out of the cave.

Speaking in Chiang Rai, Commander McEwen and Major Alex Rubin from the Australian Defence Force gave a brief glimpse into an operation they described as difficult and intense.

They spoke briefly about Dr Richard Harris, who is now returning home after the death of his father.

"It's amazing what the human being can do," said Commander McEwen. "There were extraordinary people doing extraordinary things. And when you have a common purpose, particularly when there's a human element involved, everyone steps up."

Dr Harris was assisted by Dr Craig Challen, veterinarian and cave diver from WA.

"He was essentially assisting him with all the dives, with carriage of equipment - quite a large responsibility that required a lot of specialist equipment," said Major Rubin.

BOYS DRANK DRIPPING WATER TO SURVIVE

The 12 boys and soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand lost weight during their 18-day ordeal and in the days before their discovery survived by drinking water dripping into their refuge, a health official says.

The team members and coach "took care of themselves well in the cave," Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, a public health inspector, said at a news conference at the hospital in Chiang Rai city where the group is recovering.

The four boys rescued on Sunday can eat normal food and walk around, and the four pulled out on Monday were eating soft food. Thongchai said one member of the final group of four boys and the coach who arrived at the hospital on Tuesday evening had a slight lung infection.

Two of the first group had a lung infection as well, and Thongchai said they would need medicine for seven days.

The average weight loss was 2 kilograms for those with known information, Thongchai said. They were able to obtain water dripping inside the cave.

"To not receive food, we can still survive for many months but what's necessary is water, which the cave has, and around this time there's a lot in the cave, and they chose clean water to drink," he said.

Perth-based diver Craig Challen and Dr Richard Harris. Picture: Supplied

MISSION CARRIED "UNPRECEDENTED RISK"

The rescue involved long stays in the cave "moving approximately 20 tonnes of equipment through the caving system, of course it was a collective effort, and we cannot underscore the complexity and risk," said Commander McEwen.

"We were fortunate enough with the pumps that were working that managed the water levels. Things do happen but all I can say is the risk remained high, the complexity remained high and the scale remained high.

"It was just perilous in nature."

Commander McEwen said apart from Dr Harris, the main role of the six AFP and one Defence diver was to provide assistance in the second and third chambers, close to the entrance of the Tham Luang cave system.

Commander McEwen said working with the Thais, whom he described as highly focussed, was an honour. As was being part of the effort to save the kids.

"Returning the Wild Boars soccer team safely into the arms of their loved ones is the good news of the year," he said.

"I've proud to have been able to assist our Thai partners in this successful rescue in conjunction with our international colleagues," Commander McEwen said.

"The complexity, scale and risk of the operation was unprecedented.

Six AFP specialist divers spent 75 hours in the cave system, assisted by a support crew of 10 people, during the rescue effort.

He went on to say that everyone who took part in the risky mission was a hero.

"The children who went through this ordeal in the cave are heroes in their own right, and the Thai SEALs went above and beyond," the spokesman said.

"The leadership of the Thai authorities was exemplary."

Commander McEwen batted away questions about the failure of a vital water pump that forced the Thai Navy SEALs to scramble after the cave started refilling with water.

"You could have a million 'what ifs', we're here to celebrate the success," Commander McEwen said.

According to ABC News the Thai Navy SEALs were lucky to make it out alive after the main water pump failed,

Having drained millions of litres of rainwater out of the cave during the gripping rescue mission, the main waterpump failed after the soccer coach and four Thai SEALs who volunteered to stay with the team were extracted.

Military officials tasked with clearing the Tham Luang cave were alarmed to see water levels rising, ABC News reported.

The first chamber was the first to fill, followed by the second and third, leaving crews scrambling to escape.

The sudden evacuation meant hundreds of airtanks and rescue equipment were left behind.

BOYS WERE RESCUED JUST IN TIME

The timing of the mission to rescue the remaining members of the trapped Thai soccer team could not have been more perfect, with monsoonal rains lashing Chiang Rai soon after the final five were extracted from the Tham Luang cave.

Thailand's volatile weather had rescuers on edge throughout the gruelling rescue operation.

It was initially thought the boys could stay in the cave for as long as four months, but the risk of deadly flooding prompted authorities to swing into action sooner.

Footage shared by 7 News Journalist Chris Reason on Twitter shows the heavy rain bearing down near the caves where the team was trapped.

Absolutely hammering down in Chiang Rai, near caves. Monsoonal. They nailed the timing of the rescue. pic.twitter.com/O3EZ5DLICK — Chris Reason (@ChrisReason7) July 10, 2018

Rescuers worked around the clock to pump water from the waterlogged cave network. On Sunday, their efforts appeared fruitful, when a heavy downpour did not raise water levels inside the cave, and allowed the extraction operation to proceed.

Thailand's monsoon season runs from July until October.

AUSSIE RESCUERS "THE VERY BEST"

Aussie heroes who took part in the incredible mission were praised for their tremendous efforts in rescuing the 12 boys and their coach.

"(The Australians) have been a big help, especially the doctor," rescue chief, Governor Narongsak Osatthanakorn told 9 NEWS reporter Ben Avery.

"Very good. The best - not good - the very best."

Australian doctor Richard Harris, an expert diver from Adelaide, was commended for his role in the rescue.

Dr Harris was on a ledge deep within the cave administering a mild sedative to each of the boys, ensuring they would not panic during the swim out.

His dive partner, Dr Craig Challen, was the second Australian involved in the mission to be named.

The vet, from West Australia, is one of Australia's leading technical cave divers. He has been diving for more than 20 years.

Chiang Rai province Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn. Picture: AP

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today called the rescue "one of the most heroic and inspiring episodes of our time".

He publicly praised the efforts of all personnel involved in the mission after personally speaking to the Australian divers and doctors involved to thank them for their efforts.

"It's one of the most heroic and inspiring episodes of our time," Mr Turnbull said this afternoon.

"It's hard to imagine anything more frightening than being trapped underground in the dark, let alone having your children trapped underground in the dark.