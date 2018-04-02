MISSING: Young Ipswich boy, girl last seen at Southbank

The 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were last seen about 7pm on April 1 after being dropped off at Southbank.

POLICE hold concerns for two Ipswich children who have gone missing after being dropped off in Brisbane.

The 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were last seen about 7pm on April 1 after being dropped off at Southbank.

Queensland Police believe the pair may have used public transport to travel to Logan or Ipswich.

They hold concerns for the boy and girl due to their age.

Anyone who may have seen the pair, or has any information in relation to their whereabouts, is urged to contact police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000