The family of Maryam Hamka says the system failed her after she was begged not to leave with her boyfriend amid fears for her safety.
Crime

Missing woman’s family says system ‘failed’ her

by Brianna Travers
2nd Jun 2021 2:59 PM
The family of a suspected homicide victim who vanished without a trace says Australia is "too soft" on domestic violence and the system failed their loved one.

Maryam Hamka, 36, has not been seen since April 10 when she left her family's Brunswick home with boyfriend Toby Loughnane, despite her mother begging her not to due to safety fears.

Mr Loughnane, from Brighton, is under investigation by the homicide squad.

While he has not been charged with any offence ­related to her disappearance, he is remanded in custody over alleged "acts of violence" against her in ­December last year.

Her sister, Amel Hamka, is one of the many both grieving over the disappearance of Maryam and struggling to cope with a lack of answers.

Maryam Hamka vanished without a trace.
"Six weeks ago she left us with that scumbag monster Toby Loughnane without a word since," Amel said, adding that the system had "failed" Maryam.

"Australia is too soft on domestic violence," she said.

Maryam Hamka was last captured on CCTV footage about 5.30pm on April 10 at the Albert St Woolworths in Brunswick. Her phone and bank accounts have not been used since.

Amel said her tight-knit family were devastated.

"We are getting closer to finding out what happened to Maryam, we will find out and we will get justice," Ms Hamka said.

"Hopefully one day soon we will get to see you again, even if it's just to lay you to rest."

She has begged anyone with information to come forward.

 

Suspected homicide victim Maryam Hamka.
Maryam Hamka's boyfriend Toby Loughnane.
"I know someone out there knows something and I'm pleading with you to contact police or contact me," she said.

"You cannot hold on to something like this, it will haunt you.

"Please come forward, not only for my sister's sake but do it for your own sister, mother or daughter. Do it for all the women in your life."

Mr Loughnane will remain behind bars until his case ­returns to court on June 4.

He is charged with intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, aggravated assault on a female and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

The investigation continues.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

brianna.travers@news.com.au

Originally published as Missing woman's family says system 'failed' her

The woman is suspected to be a homicide victim.
