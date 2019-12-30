Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are concerned for the well being of Emma Hay believed to be headed to Noosa.
Police are concerned for the well being of Emma Hay believed to be headed to Noosa.
News

Missing woman was Noosa bound

30th Dec 2019 8:21 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM

POLICE are seeking urgent assistance to locate a 36-year-old woman missing from McDowall (North Brisbane) since Christmas Eve believed to be travelling to Noosa.

Emma Hay left a residence on Bisset Pl around 11am and is potentially using public transport or ride-sharing applications.

Police and family hold concern for her safety, due to a medical condition and may appear dazed and confused if approached by members of the public.

She is described as caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall, of proportionate build with short brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators are appealing to Emma, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

emma hay missing woman noosa police police
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

        premium_icon Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

        Crime Police have charged a teenager over the alleged stabbing of another teen outside a unit complex in North Booval.

        STILL MISSING: 15-year-old girl missing from quiet suburb

        STILL MISSING: 15-year-old girl missing from quiet suburb

        News Police are renewing their appeal for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old...

        House pricing among cheapest, surplus stock on the market

        premium_icon House pricing among cheapest, surplus stock on the market

        Property Ipswich is one of the most affordable regions in southeast Queensland with an...

        The best Christmas gift is little Calia

        premium_icon The best Christmas gift is little Calia

        Health It was a Christmas morning that one South Ripley resident will never forget.