Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jade Brown, 31, of Plainland, has been reported missing.
Jade Brown, 31, of Plainland, has been reported missing. Supplied
News

MISSING: woman reported missing from Plainland

Ali Kuchel
by
17th Feb 2019 8:46 PM

A PLAINLAND woman has been reported missing.

Jade Brown, 31, was last seen near Pioneer Street in Laidley, about 7pm on February 14.

Police are appealing for public help to locate the Plainland woman.

Police are concerned for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

Jade is described as Caucasian in appearance, is about 168cm tall and of a solid build with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pair of grey coloured shorts and a black singlet.

Anyone with information is urged cal call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

lockyer valley missing person plainland
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Fears council constraints will reduce property value

    premium_icon Fears council constraints will reduce property value

    News A rural Ipswich man fears his property's value will be reduced when he decides to sell.

    OP results: Full list of Ipswich schools ranked by OP scores

    premium_icon OP results: Full list of Ipswich schools ranked by OP scores

    News One rural school punched well above its weight last year.

    Firefighters on the scene in Ipswich

    Firefighters on the scene in Ipswich

    News Firefighters are working to contain the fire.

    Dumped pig bodies infuriate landowner, risk attacks

    premium_icon Dumped pig bodies infuriate landowner, risk attacks

    News The decaying bodies were wrapped in plastic bags