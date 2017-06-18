23°
Missing woman last seen in car with three men

18th Jun 2017 5:15 AM
Queensland Police Service

A WOMAN believed to be missing from the Raceview area was last seen getting into a car with three men.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate the woman who was last seen on Mahogany Street around 6.50pm.

It is believed she got into to a silver coloured SUV accompanied by three men who who were all last seen travelling east on Mahogany Street.

She is descried as Asian in appearance and is in her 40s.

Police are appealing to anyone that may have seen the woman or has any information that may be able to assist to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  missing queensland police service raceview

