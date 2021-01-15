Menu
Police are searching for missing Yamanto woman Pearl Green.
Missing woman found following search of bushland

kaitlyn smith
15th Jan 2021 4:33 PM
UPDATE, 4.30pm: Police have located missing Yamanto woman Pearl Green.

The 50-year-old was found safe and well around 3pm Friday afternoon.

She was last seen about midnight on Thursday walking into bushland in Yamanto.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.

INITIAL, 12pm: Police are appealing for public assistance in the search for a missing Yamanto woman.

Pearl Green, 50, was last seen around midnight on Thursday walking into bushland north of Saleyards Rd.

She has not been seen since.

Police and SES volunteers are now conducting a search of the bushland.

Ms Green is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall and of a slim build.

She was last seen wearing dark blue denim shorts, a white T-shirt and light blue backpack.

Residents and businesses within the area are encouraged to check their properties.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100087851 within the online suspicious activity form.

