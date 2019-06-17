Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rachel and Ruby Elkins were last seen at an Avon Crescent, Redbank Plains, June 16.
Rachel and Ruby Elkins were last seen at an Avon Crescent, Redbank Plains, June 16.
News

Missing woman and 10 year-old, Redbank Plains

17th Jun 2019 12:42 PM

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a 46-year-old woman and 10 year old girl who were reported missing from Redbank Plains area.

Rachel and Ruby Elkins were last seen at an Avon Crescent, Redbank Plains address on Sunday, June 16 about 11.30am.

Police hold concerns for their welfare as this behaviour is out of character

Rachael Elkins is described as Caucasian, about 165cm tall, has auburn hair and hazel eyes and last seen wearing grey jacket, T-shirt and blue jeans

Rachel and Ruby Elkins were last seen at an Avon Crescent, Redbank Plains, June 16.
Rachel and Ruby Elkins were last seen at an Avon Crescent, Redbank Plains, June 16.

Ruby is described as Causasian and has dark brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours s day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901168966.

missing person ipswich missing persons
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    109 PHOTOS: Faces of the 2019 Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 109 PHOTOS: Faces of the 2019 Ipswich Cup

    News Did we grab a snap of you at the Ipswich Cup?

    Packs deliver dignity to women in remote villages

    premium_icon Packs deliver dignity to women in remote villages

    News Ipswich volunteers have been making kits which will be sent overseas

    • 17th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Scammers target small business

    Scammers target small business

    Business Four out of five self-employed people are worried

    Top five stories from the past week you may have missed

    Top five stories from the past week you may have missed

    News Shake-ups in council and more, five top stories from the past week.