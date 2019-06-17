Missing woman and 10 year-old, Redbank Plains

Rachel and Ruby Elkins were last seen at an Avon Crescent, Redbank Plains, June 16.

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a 46-year-old woman and 10 year old girl who were reported missing from Redbank Plains area.

Rachel and Ruby Elkins were last seen at an Avon Crescent, Redbank Plains address on Sunday, June 16 about 11.30am.

Police hold concerns for their welfare as this behaviour is out of character

Rachael Elkins is described as Caucasian, about 165cm tall, has auburn hair and hazel eyes and last seen wearing grey jacket, T-shirt and blue jeans

Ruby is described as Causasian and has dark brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours s day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901168966.