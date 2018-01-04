Menu
Six children under 13 have been missing for 16 days

Missing Werribee children (from left) Yar Akot, George Akot, Aliai Bol, Manyang Bol, and Dut Bol.
by Mark Buttler

POLICE have appealed for public help to find six children missing from Werribee for 16 days.

Yar Akot, aged six months, George Akot, two, Aliai Bol, seven, Manyang Bol, eight, Riong Bol, nine, and Dut Bol, 13, were last seen in Parakeet Rd at 6pm on December 19.

 

 

They are believed to be with their grandmother and may be in the Werribee, Sunshine, Richmond or Sydney areas.

"Police and family have concerns for the children's welfare due to their age and length of time missing," a Victoria Police statement said.

Police have released images of the children in the hope someone will recognise them and come forward.

Anyone who sees them can contact Werribee Police Station on 9742 9444.

